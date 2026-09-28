Friends of Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, popularly known as Dinero, demanded accountability from the Ghana Police Service over his reported death in Teshie, Accra

A close friend said they were expecting a favourable update from the police within one to two months to show the case was being taken seriously

He added that they were prepared to demonstrate if necessary, and he insisted that rumours about Dinero visiting another man's girlfriend did not justify his death

Friends of the late Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, popularly known as Dinero or Terry, have demanded accountability from the Ghana Police Service over his death.

A close friend of Dinero demands accountability from the police as friends threaten a demonstration over the Circle phone dealer's death. Image credit: WithAlvin (X)/ AdomTV (TikTok).

Source: UGC

In a video shared by AdomTV, a close friend said they were prepared to hit the streets if the case was not given the attention it deserves.

Kyere, a phone dealer based at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra, travelled to Teshie on Sunday, September 20, 2026, for what was described as a business transaction.

Around midnight, he reportedly sent a WhatsApp message to a colleague saying he had been set up.

His family confirmed on Thursday, September 24, that he had been found dead. Reports claimed a suspect led police to where his body had been buried near the sea in Teshie.

AdomTV reported that three people had been arrested in connection with the case, and one of them, a mechanic, has been granted bail.

Dinero's friend on police update, demonstration

Speaking in the AdomTV video, the close friend, whose name was not given, said they were looking forward to a favourable response from the police.

He said the friends expect an update within one to two months, which would show that the case is being taken seriously.

According to AdomTV's caption, the friend said, "If we have to demonstrate to demand justice for Dinero, we will."

Even if rumours that Dinero had visited another man's girlfriend were true, he argued, that would not justify taking his life.

Dinero's family has previously appealed for privacy as police investigations continue.

The AdomTV TikTok video, in which a close friend of Dinero demands accountability from the police and threatens a demonstration, is below.

Ghanaians react to Dinero's friends' demand

Social media users backed the call for justice, with some agreeing that nothing justified his death while others urged caution in relationships.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

LYNN🖤 wrote:

"You can't be too careful ooo menua, it takes grace."

khikh7 said:

"Exactly, I agree to what he is saying… he has no right to take his life."

Efya💝Adepah💥 commented:

"Justice de3 we will get oo, na will it bring him back? Ah hmmmmm."

Xscort whan indicated:

"It's very sad... but Ghanaians, it's time we put a stop to having interest in someone's girlfriends and wives because this act is going on too much."

Mona World added:

"No matter what, nobody has the right to take a fellow person's life. Justice must be served, this is disheartening."

Dinero's friends hold vigil over his death

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, friends and colleagues of Dinero held a candlelight vigil in his memory on Saturday, September 26, 2026.

Mourners dressed in black and held candles as they reflected on his life and called for a full investigation into his death.

Video footage from the gathering spread widely online, drawing sympathy from people outside his immediate circle.

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Source: YEN.com.gh