A mechanic has given a detailed account of how suspect Phil's Honda Civic was brought to his workshop on September 20, 2026

The mechanic grew suspicious after Phil called, asking him to respray the car a different colour, claiming it might be stolen

The mechanic contacted a CID officer and sent the car to Manet Police Station before police intelligence had even moved to arrest Phil

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A key witness in the murder case of Terry, a phone dealer from Circle, has stepped forward with an account that sheds new light on the sequence of events surrounding the death.

A key witness in the phone dealer’s death case speaks, explaining why he refused to change the colour of the car and instead drove it to the police. Image credit: feeks_autos_ghana, Gossip24 Avenue

Source: UGC

The mechanic, speaking in an interview with Gossips24 Avenue, described how a woman named Sarah and another man brought a Honda Civic to his workshop around 4 pm on Sunday, September 20, 2026, requesting repairs.

This was the same day a church member of the primary suspect, Phil, had reportedly seen Phil and a girl arrive at church with the same vehicle.

Phil's call raised red flags

The following day, Phil telephoned the mechanic claiming ownership of the car, stating he had purchased it on the Sunday it was brought in.

During the same call, Phil informed the mechanic that the vehicle might be stolen and requested that he respray it in a different colour to conceal its identity.

The mechanic said multiple signals from Phil's behaviour made him deeply uncomfortable. He decided he no longer wanted any part in working on the car and declined to proceed with the job.

When the mechanic tried to reach Phil to collect the vehicle, his calls went unanswered for roughly twenty attempts. On the twenty-first try, a woman picked up, but the background noise was too loud to make out what she was saying.

"It was, they were pubbing or jamming, but I couldn't hear anything. So I hung up the call," the mechanic said.

Mechanic contacts Ghana Police

Phil eventually returned the mechanic's call.

By that point, the mechanic told him he had already spoken with a CID officer at Manet and had been instructed to bring the car to the police station, which he did.

Phil later appeared at the station himself, telling officers he had also suspected the car was stolen.

However, the mechanic's account makes clear that it was his independent decision to alert police that set events in motion, hours before law enforcement had gathered enough intelligence to detain Phil as a suspect.

After Phil's arrest, investigators made a critical discovery: the car the mechanic had delivered to Manet Police Station was the missing vehicle belonging to the late Terry.

The YouTube post below details the mechanic’s account of the red flags that prompted him to drive the car to the police station.

Reacts to mechanic's account in Teshie murder

Ghanaians who came across the interview praised the mechanic for his courage and civic responsibility.

@MaYensuaMfantse shared:

"The mechanic is a true hero."

@wonderkingselassiehatekah8633 added:

"The Mechanic is very wise."

@AbenaAdutwumwaa2018 wrote:

"Anger can last for a few minutes, but one angry decision can destroy many lives forever. No relationship, argument, jealousy or misunderstanding is worth taking another person's life. If you feel your anger getting out of control, walk away, keep your hands off weapons, stop communicating until you have calmed down, and seek help from someone you trust."

@Terrykpongbosu1Kpongbosu noted:

"The Mechanic acted rightly."

@gracebrobbey745 shared:

"I strongly believe this gang has done this before because they were not REMORSEFUL...!!! They've probably gotten away with this sort of thing numerous times, but in this instance, everything came to light."

Late phone dealer was expecting baby - Report

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Yaw Kyere, the phone trader who was found dead in Teshie, ostensibly left behind a pregnant partner when he breathed his last.

Reports suggest that his partner was months along before the incident grabbed national headlines.

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Source: YEN.com.gh