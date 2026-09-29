The Australian government issued strict legal warnings to new citizens about handling their official citizenship certificates

Section 39 of the Australian Citizenship Act 2007 makes it a criminal offence to alter or permit changes to a citizenship certificate

Laminating the certificate or allowing it to deteriorate physically can see it rejected by government departments and private firms

New Australian citizens face serious legal consequences if they mishandle their official citizenship certificates, with the government outlining five key rules every certificate holder must follow.

Under section 39 of the Australian Citizenship Act 2007, altering a citizenship certificate is a criminal offence.

Australia announces 5 things new citizens cannot do with their citizenship certificates. Photo credit: Hilary Wardhaugh & BJP7images/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The law applies whether the holder makes changes themselves or allows someone else to do so on their behalf.

Writing on the document or amending any printed information, for any reason whatsoever, falls squarely within the scope of prohibited conduct.

Why proper certificate care matters

The legal risks are only part of the picture. Mismanaging a citizenship certificate can also create serious practical headaches for the holder.

Australian government departments, official bodies, and private companies across Australia may refuse to accept a certificate that has been laminated or shows signs of physical wear.

This means that even well-intentioned attempts to protect the document, such as sealing it in plastic, can backfire and render it unusable for critical processes like passport applications, identity verification, and visa submissions.

The 5 rules every certificate holder must know

Official guidance from Australian authorities sets out five clear rules that all citizenship certificate holders are required to observe:

1. Do not write on the certificate under any circumstances 2. Do not alter any information printed on the document 3.

Do not allow any third party to modify the details on your behalf 4. Do not laminate the certificate, as doing so can lead to its immediate rejection 5. Keep the document safe and free from physical damage or deterioration

Authorities emphasise that the citizenship certificate is a vital legal instrument. Holders are urged to store it securely in its original, unmodified condition to ensure it remains accepted whenever it is needed for official purposes.

Australia lists 70 countries for transit without visa

YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about Australia’s Transit Without Visa policy, including the 70 nationalities eligible to connect through the country’s airports without applying for a transit visa.

Travellers must meet strict conditions, including holding an onward ticket within eight hours and remaining in the airport’s transit area.

South Africa was the only African country included on the main list, leaving citizens of many other African nations facing potentially slower and more expensive visa routes.

The policy also contained notable exclusions for certain diplomatic passport holders, refugees and stateless travellers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh