Philip Dzifa Kofi Tefe allegedly disposed of 33-year-old Nana Yaw Kyere's iPhone 12 for just GH¢100 following the killing

Police traced and retrieved the device from the buyer, Sunday Omeje, who has since been cautioned and detained

Three suspects are in custody in connection with Kyere's alleged kidnapping, murder, and disposal of his body near the motorway

A murder suspect in Accra allegedly offloaded his victim's mobile phone for a fraction of its value days after the killing, according to the Ghana Police Service.

The police claim Philip Kofi Tefe, a suspect in the murder of Nana Yaw Kyere, a.k.a. Terry Dinero, at Teshie, sold the victim's iPhone 12. Photo source: Sweet Maame Adwoa

Source: Facebook

Philip Dzifa Kofi Tefe, one of three people arrested in connection with the death of 33-year-old Nana Yaw Kyere a.k.a. Terry Dinero, is accused of selling the victim's iPhone 12 for just GH¢100 following the incident.

Investigators later tracked down the device and recovered it from the individual who bought it, a man identified as Sunday Omeje, who has since been cautioned and detained for allegedly receiving the phone dishonestly.

How Terry Dinero was allegedly lured to death

Police said Terry Dinero left his home at Kokomlemle in Accra on 19 September 2026, driving his Honda Civic, and never came back.

A statement released on Monday, 28 September, noted that preliminary inquiries pointed to Dinero having been lured to Tefe's residence at Teshie Aghbleza by a second suspect, Sarah Osei Adams.

According to police, both Phil Tefe and Sarah later confessed to their roles in what followed.

Investigators say Tefe struck Kyere with a metallic object during a confrontation, wounding him. The injured man was then moved to a separate room and left without any medical attention, where he subsequently died.

Dinero's family reported him missing on 22 September 2026, four days after he disappeared.

Dinero's body dumped and set on fire near Motorway

A third suspect, Josiah Obodai, was subsequently arrested over the alleged disposal of the body. Police believe Obodai used his father's Kia Morning to help transport Terry Dinero's remains to a bushy area near the motorway on 20 September, where the body was dumped and set alight. The vehicle has been impounded by investigators.

A partially burnt body was discovered at Community 18 on 21 September and formally identified at the Police Hospital mortuary on 24 September by Kyere's biological mother and an uncle.

All three suspects, Tefe, Adams, and Obodai, remain in police custody as investigations continue. Authorities indicated that efforts are ongoing to establish whether additional individuals played a part in the crime and to bring them before court.

See the police statement on Facebook below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh