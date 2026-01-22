Footage of the late former president Dr Kwame Nkrumah's abandoned residence in Guinea has surfaced on social media

The footage showed the current state of the building and its compound, which was in bad shape and facing deterioration

The video of Dr Nkrumah's abandoned residence in Guinea comes amid a plan by Ghana's government to acquire the property

The former luxury residence of Ghana's first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, in Guinea has surfaced amid the NDC government's bid to reclaim the abandoned property and make several renovations.

Footage resurfaces of the abandoned mega villa in Guinea, where Ghana's first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, resided. Photo source: Keystone/Getty Images, @bull7577/TikTok

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, noted that on the instructions of President John Dramani Mahama, the government was looking to renovate and preserve the property.

The property served as the primary residence for the late Nkrumah while he was in exile in Guinea after being ousted from office in a military coup by the National Liberation Council led by Joseph Arthur Ankrah in February 1966.

The cabinet minister stated that the Ghanaian government had already initiated talks with the family of Guinea’s first president, Ahmed Sékou Touré, after Vice-President Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang visited them and toured the abandoned residence on Saturday, January 17, 2026.

"On the instructions of President John Mahama, we have initiated negotiations with the Sékou Touré family of Guinea to allow Ghana to take possession of the house where Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah lived and worked as Co-President of Guinea in his last years."

"The Mahama Administration intends to renovate and preserve Nkrumah’s Guinea residence not only as an act of respect but also to preserve the Osagyefo’s legacy and create a full experience for tourists to follow Nkrumah’s outstanding life from Ghana to Guinea."

Below is Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's Facebook post:

Kwame Nkrumah's abandoned villa in Guinea surfaces

Following Okudzeto's announcement, former Deputy General-Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, shared footage of the current state of the late Nkrumah's villa from his recent visit to Guinea.

The video showed the once vibrant and luxurious building facing massive deterioration, with the tiled floors and walls from the entrance covered with black mould.

Touring the facility with a guide, Anyidoho showed the compound of the villa dirty, with the floors covered with dry leaves that had fallen from the trees planted decades ago to provide shade at the residence.

An old, abandoned silver Mitsubishi Pajero, which appeared to serve as transportation for the late Nkrumah, was also parked on the premises.

The late former Ghana Head of State Ignatius Kutu Acheampong's house in Atwima Hwediem faces deterioration. Photo source: @cj6416458km, MeYɛ Asanteni/Facebook

Anyidoho also toured the buildings in the huge compound of the villa, including a storeroom, which contained belongings the late former president left behind in Guinea before his death.

The storeroom and other surrounding buildings had experienced massive decline over the years and were in need of a massive facelift to restore them to their former state.

Other videos showed the interior of the villa, which had several rooms and furniture, and other parts of the building, including an abandoned swimming pool.

The TikTok videos of the late Dr Kwame Nkrumah's abandoned mega villa in Guinea are below:

Kwame Nkrumah's abandoned Guinea villa stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Abdul-rahman Zakiu commented:

"You are getting results for your good work. God bless you."

Time with Jaguar wrote:

"I have always wanted to see this villa. Well done, Koku; it's a shame the government hasn't kept it in good form."

Am god said:

"Why is the place so unkempt?"

Ignatius Kutu Acheampong's old residence resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ignatius Kutu Acheampong's residence in his hometown had resurfaced on social media.

Footage showed the late former Head of State's house, situated in Atwima Hwediem, facing massive infrastructural decline.

The current state of Ignatius Kutu Acheampong's residence triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaian social media users.

