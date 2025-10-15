Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has visited Krachi West after a boat accident killed 15 people

She donated more than 600 life jackets , cash, food, and relief supplies to support the affected community

The Vice President urged boat operators to enforce safety and also promised long-term government action

Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has extended a helping hand to the Krachi West community in the Oti Region following the tragic boat accident that claimed 15 Ghanaian lives.

Vice President, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, donates life jackets and relief items to the Krachi West community following a boat accident. Photo credit: Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang/Facebook.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang, who visited the community on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, donated over 600 life jackets and other essential relief items to the people of Krachi West.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang donates after boat crash

The items donated by Prof Opoku-Agyemang are listed below:

Over 600 life jackets

200 life jackets (additional confirmation)

Four bales of second-hand clothing

70 cartons of Frytol cooking oil

100 bags of rice

10 cartons of soap

100 bales of mosquito nets

GH¢200,000 in cash.

The Vice President said the donation of life jackets and relief materials formed part of the government’s immediate response to the tragedy.

She added that more long-term measures would be introduced to improve safety on inland waterways and prevent future occurrences.

Vice President condoles boat crash victims

Addressing the chiefs and people of Krachi West, the Vice President expressed her condolences to the bereaved families.

“It is heart-breaking to hear about the loss of precious lives. Let me assure you that you are not alone in this time of mourning. We are with you. Let us work together to make this a thing of the past,” she said.

She also urged residents, particularly boat operators and community leaders, to make safety a top priority on the river.

Vice President advocates use of life jackets

Prof Opoku-Agyemang further admonished boat users to ensure that every passenger wears a life jacket before boarding any vessel.

“Be agents of change. Ensure that everyone who boards your boat wears a life jacket. We must all take responsibility to prevent such accidents from happening again,” she cautioned.

She called on traditional leaders, assembly members, and opinion leaders in the area to support government efforts to educate communities about water transport safety.

“Government can provide the life jackets and improve facilities, but it is up to all of us to use them and to insist that others do the same. No life should be lost because of something that can be prevented,” she said.

The Ghana Maritime Authority confirms the death of 15 people in a boat accident at Kete Krachi. Photo credit: @Japatino & @mrs/Getty Images.

15 Ghanaians die in boat accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a boat accident on the Volta Lake near Kete Krachi claimed 15 lives, including 11 children aged between two and 14.

The Ghana Maritime Authority confirmed that the vessel was overloaded at the time of the incident, with four adults reported to have survived the tragedy.

A specialised team comprising professionals and a Navy Task Force team were deployed to the scene to begin investigations into the cause of the incident.

