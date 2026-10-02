Zimbabwe's Minister of Youth Empowerment confirmed the identities of all five people who died in the Bell 430 helicopter crash on September 30, 2026

The two pilots, Captain Kelvin T Soda and Captain Courage Mutavirwa, and passenger Miss Senelisiwe Magagula were named alongside the Chivayos

Minister Tino Machakaire paid tribute to all five victims and offered his condolences to the bereaved families in a Facebook post

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Zimbabwean authorities have named the three remaining victims of the helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Chivayo, near Marondera on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

Wicknell Chivayo crash: Names of 3 other victims who died alongside businessman and wife emerge. Image credit: Anko Wewe

Source: Facebook

The tragedy unfolded at around 5 p.m. when a Bell 430 helicopter travelling from Chikomba to Harare came down in a rural part of Marondera. All five people on board died at the scene.

Victims of the Marondera helicopter crash

Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Tino Machakaire disclosed the full list of victims in a Facebook post on Thursday, October 1.

Alongside Wicknell and Lucy Chivayo, he confirmed that the other three were Miss Senelisiwe Magagula, Captain Kelvin T Soda, and Captain Courage Mutavirwa.

The two captains served as pilots on the flight, while Miss Magagula was a passenger travelling with the Chivayos.

Zimbabwean police had confirmed the incident shortly after it happened but initially withheld the identities of those who perished.

Minister Machakaire pays tribute to all five victims

In his Thursday message, Minister Machakaire reflected on the painful reality that none of the five had any indication their journey would be their last.

He extended his deepest condolences to the families of all the victims and prayed for them to find strength and comfort during what he described as an extremely difficult period.

The deaths of Miss Magagula, Captain Soda, and Captain Mutavirwa have drawn considerable attention alongside the widely reported loss of the Chivayos, whose passing triggered broad reactions across Zimbabwe and beyond.

Authorities have yet to establish what caused the Bell 430 to go down, and investigations into the circumstances of the fatal accident are ongoing.

The Facebook post by Minister Machakaire is below.

2025 prediction on Wicknell's death resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Susan Mutami’s 2025 post predicting that Wicknell Chivayo would die in an aircraft crash, which resurfaced after his death in a helicopter accident.

The post drew widespread attention and prompted debate over whether Mutami had prior knowledge or was simply making a prediction. Chivayo, his wife and the other passengers died in the crash, which authorities are investigating.

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Source: YEN.com.gh