The IMF revised Ghana's 2026 growth forecast upward by 1.1 percentage points, surpassing the government's own budget target

Ghana's year-end inflation forecast was also cut significantly, pointing to a second consecutive year of single-digit price growth

The Fund cautioned that Ghana's recovery remains exposed to global risks, including trade tensions and commodity price swings

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The International Monetary Fund has upgraded Ghana's economic growth forecast for 2026 to 5.7%, up from the 4.6% projected in April, signalling a stronger near-term outlook for the West African economy.

IMF Raises Ghana's 2026 Economic Growth Forecast to 5.7%, Cuts Inflation Outlook

Source: Facebook

The revised figures were published in the IMF's October 2026 World Economic Outlook, released on October 13 on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings in Bangkok, Thailand.

The upward revision of 1.1 percentage points also places the Fund's forecast above the Ghanaian government's own 4.8% growth target set in the 2026 Budget.

The stronger projection is backed by recent domestic data. Ghana Statistical Service figures show the economy expanded by 6.0% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2026, with first-half growth reaching 6.2%.

The IMF attributed the improved outlook to fiscal consolidation, targeted public spending and robust commodity export earnings, particularly from gold, which have helped shore up the country's trade balance and external position.

Despite the positive momentum, the Fund expects growth to slow to 5.2% in 2027, suggesting the current pace of expansion may not be fully sustained.

Earlier in 2026, the IMF Executive Board has approved the sixth and final review of Ghana's US$3 billion Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme, bringing the country's three-year bailout arrangement to a formal close.

Inflation Expected to Fall Further

Alongside the growth upgrade, the IMF lowered its year-end inflation forecast for Ghana to 4.8%, a sharp reduction from the 7.9% projected in April.

With inflation recorded at 5.2% in September 2026, the Fund anticipates a further easing of price pressures before the close of the year. The revised figure falls well below the Bank of Ghana's medium-term inflation target of 8%, with a tolerance band of two percentage points on either side.

Should the forecast hold, it would mark a second consecutive year of single-digit year-end inflation for Ghana, following a similar outcome in 2025.

Sustained lower inflation could offer relief to household budgets and improve planning conditions for businesses, though the Fund noted that the broader benefits will hinge on whether price stability translates into durable gains in real incomes.

Risks to the Outlook

The IMF warned that Ghana's dependence on commodity exports continues to leave the economy exposed to swings in international prices. It urged Accra to broaden its export base as a safeguard against external shocks and to lay the groundwork for more resilient long-term growth.

The Fund's caution comes against a difficult global backdrop. The IMF projects world economic growth of 3.1% in 2026, rising to 3.4% in 2027, while global headline inflation is forecast at 4.7% this year before easing to 4.1% in 2027.

Geopolitical conflicts, renewed trade tensions, elevated public debt levels globally and uncertainty over artificial intelligence investment were all cited as factors that could weigh on international economic activity and, by extension, Ghana's external environment.

Mahama speaks on economic turnaround

On January 25, YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama expressed surprise at the improvement in key indicators of the economy.

He described the rapid recovery as only by the grace of God and had expected it to take about two years to see an economic turnaround.

After inheriting an economy weighed down by inflation above 23%, interest rates north of 30%, and a sharply depreciating cedi, the Mahama administration oversaw a significant reversal of the country's fortunes in 2025.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh