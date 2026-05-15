Ghana has officially exited its IMF bailout programme following the successful completion of its Extended Credit Facility arrangement.

The government said the early conclusion reflects restored macroeconomic stability and progress towards debt sustainability

Authorities added that key indicators, including inflation, currency strength and economic growth, have shown marked improvement

The Government of Ghana has announced the successful completion of its Extended Credit Facility programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), marking the country’s exit from the bailout arrangement.

Although the development signals a planned transition away from direct financial assistance, authorities say Ghana is now moving towards a non-financing policy support framework aimed at sustaining economic discipline without external funding.

Ghana, through its Finance Ministry, led by Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, finally exits the IMF Extended Credit Facility programme. Photo credit: Cassiel Ato Forson/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to the government, the programme’s conclusion reflects the restoration of macroeconomic stability and steady progress towards debt sustainability, achieved ahead of the original timeline.

Reforms credited for Ghana's economic turnaround

In a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson and Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the government attributed the progress to a series of aggressive fiscal and structural reforms introduced after the programme encountered setbacks at the end of 2024.

The statement noted that the administration of President John Dramani Mahama rolled out frontloaded fiscal consolidation measures, expenditure rationalisation and broader structural reforms to rebuild economic confidence and stabilise the economy.

Government says the reforms have produced measurable gains across major economic indicators, including declining inflation, a stronger cedi, improved debt sustainability and stronger economic growth.

Read the full statement on Facebook below:

Ghana's Finance Minister honoured

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ghana's Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, was named Africa’s Most Outstanding Finance Minister for 2025.

The award was conferred at the Africa Development Council Leadership Ratings and Awards event.

He was recognised for prudent economic management, fiscal discipline, and financial reforms.

Source: YEN.com.gh