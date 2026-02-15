Ghanaian singer Efya Nokturnal reportedly married Nigerian artiste on Valentine's Day

The ceremony was a private event with exclusive performances by R2Bees and King Promise

Details of Efya's boo, including his name, age, career, and other details, have emerged online

Ghanaian songstress Efya Nokturnal, born Jane Fara Fauzzier Awindor, has reportedly tied the knot with Nigerian singer Tomi Thomas.

The wedding ceremony took place on Saturday, February 14, 2026, coinciding with Valentine's Day, according to reports circulating online.

However, the news only emerged online on Sunday, February 15, that the award-winning Ghanaian artiste had married a Nigerian counterpart in a lovely celebration of love.

The event was strictly private, with limited details available about the ceremony. However, some exclusive videos hit the internet.

Among the videos which circulated online were the performances of R2Bees and King Promise.

Following the news, YEN.com.gh has dug up a few personal details about Efya's husband and some photos.

1. What's the name of Efya's husband?:

Efya's Nigerian husband is known professionally and privately as Tomi Thomas. Tomi is his first name, which is likely an abbreviation of the Yoruba names Oluwatomi, Tomide, and Tomiwa, while Thomas is his surname.

2. How old is Efya Nokturnal's husband?

Tomi Thomas was born on November 9, 1992, meaning he turned 33 less than four months ago. Interestingly, Tomi's wife is five years older than him. Born on April 10, 1987, Efya is 38 years.

3. Where is Efya's husband from?

Efya's husband was born in Lagos, but spent parts of his childhood in Kano and in the US city of Atlanta, Georgia. Tomi Thomas has Yoruba, Igbo, and Brazilian ancestry.

4. Which schools did Efya's husband attend?

Information about Tomi Thomas' education is sketchy. However, he is understood to have studied in Lagos, Kano, and Atlanta in his younger years.

He moved to Dubai for his university studies at Middlesex University. While there, he actively balanced his academics with his music career.

5. Music career of Efya's husband

Tomi Thomas started his music career in 2010 as part of the group, as the lead singer of the high school collective L.O.S. (Loud On Sound). They released hits like Bad Guy P and On Fire, leading to collaborations with Sarkodie and the Black Eyed Peas.

He went solo while studying in Dubai and released his debut solo EP, Patience, in 2014, which featured the notable single Ready or Not.

Since 2020, he has been focused on reaching a global audience through high-profile international features, including works with Buju Banton and Wale.

Source: YEN.com.gh