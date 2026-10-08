Australia Names 3 Key Occupations Shaping Its Workforce in 2026, Lists Salaries

Australia's Jobs and Skills data for 2026 has ranked Construction Managers as the country's top-earning occupation by median weekly full-time pay

Sales Assistants emerged as the single largest occupation in Australia, with more than half a million people employed in the role

Health Care and Social Assistance claimed the title of Australia's biggest industry, accounting for more than one in six workers nationwide

Australia's official labour market data for 2026 has identified Construction Managers as the country's highest-paid workers, with the figures also drawing a sharp contrast between the roles that employ the most people and those that generate the greatest financial reward.

The data, published by Australia's Jobs and Skills authority, offers a detailed picture of where Australians work and what they earn across the economy's major sectors.

Australia's 2026 data names Construction Managers the highest-paid occupation, while Sales Assistants lead employment. Image credit: David Sacks, Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Australia's highest-paying occupations

Construction Managers lead the earnings rankings, recording median weekly full-time earnings of $3,751, placing them well ahead of most other occupations across the country.

At the other end of the pay scale, Sales Assistants (General) represent the largest single occupation by headcount, with 562,000 people working in the role.

The profile of that workforce is notably distinct from higher-earning professions: three in four Sales Assistants work part-time, 65% are female, and the median age sits at just 23 years old.

Their median weekly full-time earnings stand at $1,241, a figure that reflects the entry-level and casual nature of much of the work available in retail.

The contrast between Australia's most populous occupation and its highest-paying roles points to a persistent structural gap in the labour market, where the sheer volume of workers in a sector does not correspond to stronger financial outcomes.

Health care dominates by workforce share

Health Care and Social Assistance has been identified as Australia's largest industry by workforce proportion, accounting for 16.3% of the country's total employed population. That means more than one in six Australians works in the sector.

Despite its scale, the industry's median weekly full-time earnings of $1,689 remain substantially below those of top-tier trades and management roles.

The sector's size gives it considerable influence over the broader economy, but its earnings profile reflects the mix of clinical, support, and community-facing roles that make up much of its workforce.

Taken together, the 2026 figures highlight the uneven distribution of pay across Australia's occupational landscape, with high-earning roles concentrated in construction and management while the country's largest workforces remain anchored in retail and healthcare.

Australia sets salary foreign specialists must earn for visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia has raised the minimum salary that overseas specialists must earn to qualify for a visa under the Specialist Skills stream of its Skills in Demand programme.

The Department of Home Affairs said the updated figure is part of its periodic review of the Specialist Skills Income Threshold (SSIT).

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Source: YEN.com.gh