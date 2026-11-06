Beasts of No Nation actor Strika knelt and asked for forgiveness when his former caretaker, a popular content creator, visited him at the Nsawam prison

The content creator said Strika told him no one had visited him since he was sent to Nsawam, a disclosure that left him deeply saddened

Strika was reportedly sentenced to one year in prison after he was allegedly caught removing metal railings from the Kwashieman footbridge in Accra in August

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Beasts of No Nation actor Strika has knelt to ask for forgiveness from his former caretaker, who visited him at the Nsawam prison.

Strika kneels and asks his former caretaker for forgiveness during a visit at Nsawam prison. Photo source: Official Gunshot.

Source: Youtube

Strika, known in private life as Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, was reportedly sentenced to one year in prison in September 2026.

On Saturday, August 29, residents confronted him at the Kwashieman footbridge in Accra after he was allegedly caught removing its metal railings.

In a recorded phone call with his former caretaker, content creator Official Gunshot GH, the actor said he would be transferred to Nsawam.

“Father, I have been jailed,” Strika said in the call, as he expressed regret over his past actions. His arrest and jail term have since sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Strika Kneels Before Gunshot at Nsawam

Gunshot shared details of the visit in a video on his YouTube channel, Official FGunshot TV. According to him, Strika knelt down as soon as he saw him at the facility and pleaded for forgiveness.

The actor also told him that no one had visited him since he was sent to Nsawam. Gunshot said the disclosure deeply saddened him.

The YouTube video from Official FGunshot TV, in which Gunshot speaks about his visit to Strika, is below.

Gunshot and Strika’s Past Fallout

In January 2025, Gunshot announced that Strika had left the camp of Kumawood actor Dr Likee, also known as Ras Nene, and returned to his family.

He accused the actor of several offences, including theft, during his stay at his home. Strika initially denied the claims in a TikTok live session, saying he had never taken money or an iPhone from Gunshot.

Days later, he went live again, admitted he was at fault and asked Gunshot and Dr Likee to forgive him and accept him back.

Netizens Praise Gunshot Over Strika Visit

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Theresa-v8f said:

“Wow, Gunshot, you are a good person. This boy said bad words to you, and you are still visiting him. God bless you.”

selormselorm1113 said:

“God bless you, Gunshot. Your kind is rare, chaley.”

lharryohsei6137 said:

“Mashallah. God bless you, OG.”

PeterKwamemensah said:

“It’s very good you visited him, bro.”

edwinampadu1083 said:

“Herrr OG, Nyame nhyira wo. Wayɛ Nyame so adwuma. Big love.”

Gunshot Clarifies Strika’s Jail Term

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Gunshot dismissed reports that Strika had been sentenced to seven years in prison.

He said in a video on Monday, September 14, 2026, that the actor had received a one-year jail term. The content creator also expressed hope that Strika would use his time in prison to reflect and make better decisions.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh