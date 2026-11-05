A Ghanaian pastor filed a writ at the Adenta Circuit Court against Dr. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, known as 'HRM Eze Igbo King in Ghana', over a GH¢800,000 car deal

William Owusu released a 2018 Lincoln Navigator to the Nigerian national in February 2026 after an oral agreement, retaining ownership documents as security

Ihenetu allegedly signed a written undertaking at East Legon Police Station to settle the debt by September 2026 but failed to pay any amount

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A Ghanaian pastor who imports vehicles from the US has taken legal action against a Nigerian national who carries the title "HRM Eze Igbo King in Ghana," accusing him of taking possession of a luxury car worth GH¢800,000 and refusing to pay for it.

A Ghanaian pastor filed a writ at the Adenta Circuit Court against Dr. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, known as 'HRM Eze Igbo King. Credit: Eze-igbo Ghana

Source: Facebook

William Owusu, acting through his lawful attorney James McKeown Effah, filed a writ of summons at the Circuit Court, Adenta, on 5 October 2026 against Dr. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu.

Owusu is seeking either full payment of the purchase price with interest and damages, or the immediate return of the vehicle along with compensation for loss of its use.

The Law Platform reported that Owusu is ordinarily resident in the United States and operates a car importation business. Around December 2025, a mutual contact identified as Mr. Solomon introduced Ihenetu to Owusu as a potential buyer for a white 2018 Lincoln Navigator parked at Owusu's Pokuase residence in Accra.

Owusu and his wife agreed orally to sell the vehicle to Ihenetu for GH¢800,000, with payments structured in two instalments: GH¢400,000 due in March 2026 and the remaining GH¢400,000 between April and May 2026. Ihenetu reportedly urged Owusu to hand over the vehicle immediately so no competing buyer could acquire it, and Owusu complied in February 2026, retaining all original customs and ownership documents.

The statement alleges that Ihenetu paid nothing across March, April and May 2026, and actively avoided Owusu's calls. When contact was eventually made by phone, Ihenetu purportedly told Owusu he could not have him arrested and that he had no fear of the Ghana Police Service.

Police Undertaking Also Allegedly Broken

Owusu subsequently filed a complaint at the East Legon Police Station. During the resulting engagement, Ihenetu reportedly requested more time to pay and voluntarily signed a written undertaking before the police, committing to pay the full GH¢800,000 by no later than 15 September 2026.

That deadline also passed without payment. A formal demand letter was served on Ihenetu on 17 September 2026, warning of court action. As of the writ's filing, the plaintiff states that Ihenetu had neither paid nor returned the vehicle, while continuing to drive it.

Owusu is asking the court to order payment of the GH¢800,000, general damages for breach of contract, and interest at the prevailing commercial bank rate calculated from May 2026. Alternatively, he is seeking an order for the vehicle's immediate return, plus damages for loss of use at USD 700 per day from February 2026 until the car is delivered up, along with interest and legal costs.

The case was filed by Albert Odum Esq. of Addison Young Legal. No hearing date had been set and no response from Ihenetu appeared on the court record at the time of filing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh