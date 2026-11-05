The Ghana Police Church inducted Chief Superintendent Reverend Emelia Quist as its first female Chaplain on October 31, 2026

Rev Quist's appointment to the historic role was made jointly by the Police Administration and the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in August 2022

The chaplaincy position had been held exclusively by men since the Ghana Police Church was established in 1964

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The Ghana Police Church has broken new ground by inducting, consecrating and commissioning Chief Superintendent of Police Reverend Emelia Quist as its first female Chaplain, ending 62 years of exclusively male occupancy of the position.

The Ghana Police Church inducted Chief Superintendent Reverend Emelia Quist as its first female Chaplain on October 31, 2026

Source: Facebook

The formal ceremony took place on October 31, 2026, at the Accra Police Church, marking a watershed moment in the institution's history since its founding in 1964.

The Police Administration and the Presbyterian Church of Ghana jointly appointed Rev. Quist to the chaplaincy role in August 2022, more than four years before her formal induction into office.

She joins the post with close to three decades of service in the Ghana Police Service, combined with an extensive background in Christian ministry.

As an ordained minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, she has held a range of pastoral positions over the course of her career, including Probationary Minister at the Adabraka Official Town Congregation, Minister in Charge of the Bethel Congregation in the Sakaman District, and Associate Minister of the Emmanuel Congregation at Dansoman.

Rev Quist's Academic and Professional Background

Beyond her pastoral work, Rev. Quist holds a distinguished set of academic credentials spanning theology, management and human resource development.

These include a Master of Divinity, an MBA in Human Resource Management, a Bachelor of Management Studies and a Diploma in Business Studies.

Her appointment follows a broader trend of women breaking into leadership roles within Ghanaian religious and academic institutions.

Rev. Dr Ernestina Afriyie previously made history as the first woman to head Trinity Seminary, another milestone in the growing representation of women in prominent ministry positions across Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh