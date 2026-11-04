Germany updated its family reunification policy to remove a key administrative requirement for skilled workers relocating family members to the country

The exemption covers spouses, minor children, parents, and, in some cases, parents-in-law of qualifying skilled workers

Eligibility depends on when the skilled worker first received their German residence permit

Germany has removed one of the most common administrative hurdles in its family reunification process, specifically for skilled workers holding a qualifying residence permit.

Germany eases family reunification rules for skilled workers bringing parents. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/RALF HIRSCHBERGER/ Hinterhaus Productions

Source: Getty Images

Under the updated policy, skilled workers in Germany are no longer required to provide evidence of sufficient living space when their spouses or minor children join them in the country.

Beyond immediate family, the new terms also allow these workers to bring their parents to Germany and, where the spouse holds permanent residency, their parents-in-law as well.

Who qualifies for the exemption

The critical factor determining eligibility is the date on which the skilled worker first received their German residence permit. The expanded reunification terms apply only to those whose permit was issued for the first time on or after 1 March 2024.

The German government described the update on its official website: "Facilitated family reunification for skilled workers: Spouses or minor children moving to Germany to join certain skilled workers are no longer required to provide proof of sufficient living space.

In addition, these skilled workers are now also able to bring their parents and, if the spouse is also a permanent resident of Germany, their parents-in-law to join them if they received their residence permit for the first time on or after 1 March 2024."

What change means for African skilled workers

Before this update, demonstrating adequate housing was a standard requirement across all family reunification applications in Germany. Lifting this condition for skilled workers signals a deliberate move by the German government to lower bureaucratic barriers and position the country as a more competitive destination for global talent.

The policy creates two distinct categories of beneficiaries. The first covers spouses and minor children, who gain from the removal of the housing proof requirement. The second is a broader extension that includes parents and parents-in-law, groups rarely included in standard family reunification frameworks across many countries.

For skilled workers from Nigeria and other African nations who have already relocated to Germany, the change opens a potential pathway to keep extended family closer. The qualifying condition, however, remains firm: the residence permit must have been obtained from March 2024 onwards.

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Source: YEN.com.gh