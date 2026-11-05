The UK Home Office released the official fee structure for its 10-year Standard Visitor Visa, sparking interest among prospective applicants

The long-stay visa option covers multiple visits to the UK over a decade, offering a cost-saving alternative to shorter visa types

Applicants must meet specific eligibility requirements before they can apply for the 10-year visitor visa option

The UK Home Office has published the official cost of its 10-year Standard Visitor Visa, providing clear guidance for individuals who wish to make multiple trips to the United Kingdom over an extended period.

According to information released by the Home Office, the 10-year Standard Visitor Visa is priced at £963, which is equivalent to approximately GH¢17,334 at current exchange rates.

UK Home Office publishes the official cost of 10-year Standard Visitor Visa for applicants. Photo credit: Blomberg/Getty Images.

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This fee covers repeated visits to the UK for leisure, business, medical treatment, or to see family and friends over a full decade, making it a practical option for frequent travellers.

What the UK Standard Visitor Visa covers

The Standard Visitor Visa is designed for individuals who intend to stay in the UK for short periods at a time, with each visit capped at six months.

Holders of the 10-year version are not required to reapply every year, which can save both time and money for those who travel regularly.

Shorter visa options are also available. A six-month single-entry visa costs £115 (approximately GH¢ 2,070), while a two-year multiple-entry visa is priced at £432 (approximately GH¢ 7,776), and a five-year multiple-entry visa costs £670 (approximately GH¢12,060).

The 10-year option remains the most cost-efficient for those who plan to visit frequently.

Eligibility and application requirements

Prospective applicants must demonstrate that they intend to leave the UK at the end of each visit and that they can support themselves financially throughout their stay without accessing public funds.

Applicants are also required to show that they have strong ties to their home country, such as employment, family, or property, which would compel them to return after each trip.

The Home Office stipulates that applicants must not intend to work, study for extended periods, or settle permanently in the UK under this visa category.

Applications are submitted online through the official UK government portal, and biometric information is typically required as part of the process.

The release of the official fee structure follows ongoing demand for transparent information from applicants across Africa and beyond who are seeking reliable details on the cost of accessing the United Kingdom as visitors.

UK lists 3 conditions for passport

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK government had outlined three specific eligibility conditions applicants had to satisfy before qualifying for a 10-year British passport.

The requirements covered age, nationality status, and the type of travel document being applied for.

Applicants who did not meet all three conditions could receive a passport valid for a shorter period instead.

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Source: YEN.com.gh