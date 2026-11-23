Minister Haruna Iddrisu has directed GES to ban JHS 1 and 2 pupils who write the BECE early from sitting the exam for two years

The minister announced the directive at the launch of the 2026 National Education Week, saying it takes effect immediately and must be communicated to heads

According to Iddrisu, the move is meant to instil discipline and help with effective planning of the number of candidates expected to write the BECE

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has directed the Ghana Education Service (GES) to ban pupils who write the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) ahead of schedule.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu directs GES to ban JHS 1 and 2 pupils who write the BECE early for two years. Photo source: Haruna Iddrisu/Facebook, @the1957news/Instagram

Source: UGC

Pupils in JHS 1 and JHS 2 who register to write the exam before reaching JHS 3 are the target of the directive.

Affected pupils will be barred from sitting the BECE for two years. The minister announced the measure at the launch of the 2026 National Education Week at the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) on Monday, November 23, 2026.

It follows his earlier announcement in April that students below JHS 3 would be barred from taking the examination. The directive takes effect immediately.

Haruna Iddrisu's BECE directive explained

Speaking at the event, the minister instructed the Director-General of GES to communicate the directive across the country.

"Effective immediately from today, any Ghanaian child who leaps early to write BECE will be banned for two years from undertaking the same exams," he said.

He told the Director-General to issue the directive to all regional directors and headmasters. According to him, any pupil in JHS 1 or JHS 2 who decides to promote himself or herself to JHS 3 and write the BECE early will face the ban. The directive applies to all basic schools in the country.

See the Instagram post below:

Why the minister wants the BECE ban

Haruna Iddrisu explained that the measure is meant to bring order to the BECE system. "We are doing this to instil discipline and to allow for purpose of effective planning," he said.

He added that the government wants to know the exact number of students expected to complete basic school each year.

In April 2026, the minister said the practice of writing the exam early was against GES and WAEC guidelines.

He also linked it to poor BECE results, noting that some candidates who write early are not adequately prepared.

WAEC explains why top students score low grades

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that WAEC explained why students who consistently earn top marks in school can still get lower-than-expected BECE grades. Speaking on Joy FM's Super Morning Show, WAEC's Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi, said the BECE uses norm-referenced grading.

Under the system, a candidate's grade depends on how their score compares with those of other candidates nationwide.

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Source: YEN.com.gh