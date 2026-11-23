The UAE has identified 10 categories of controlled items that travellers must obtain prior approval to bring into Dubai

The list covers a wide range of goods, from medicines and domestic animals to drones and commercial food products

Travellers who arrive without the required permits risk complications at the point of entry into the UAE

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The United Arab Emirates has published a list of 10 categories of goods that visitors and travellers are not permitted to bring into Dubai without first securing approval from the relevant authorities.

The UAE has identified 10 categories of controlled items that travellers must obtain prior approval to bring into Dubai. Credit: Andreas Rentz

Source: Getty Images

The controlled items policy means that anyone arriving in the country carrying any of the listed goods without the appropriate permits could face difficulties upon entry.

The 10 categories identified by UAE authorities are:

Medicines and medical equipment Printed and audio-visual materials Cosmetics brought in for exhibition purposes Drones; all types of electronic devices Domestic animals Plants and seedlings Filming equipment intended for news reports, movies or official events Food products brought in commercial quantities Wireless devices All types of electronic devices

The range of items on the list is notably broad, covering both everyday personal belongings such as pets, and professional equipment including cameras and wireless technology.

What travellers must do before entering Dubai

Travellers planning a trip to the UAE are advised to review the controlled goods list carefully before departure and to confirm whether anything in their luggage falls within any of the listed categories.

For those carrying food products, it is worth noting that the permit requirement applies specifically to commercial quantities rather than items intended for personal consumption.

The safest course of action for anyone uncertain about the items they are carrying is to obtain the necessary clearance from the appropriate UAE authority prior to travelling.

Doing so in advance of departure reduces the risk of encountering problems at the point of entry.

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Source: YEN.com.gh