China granted unilateral 30 - day visa - free entry to 48 countries across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania

The exemptions, which cover major economies including the UK, France, Japan, and Australia, are all set to expire on 31 December 2026

Two countries on China's broader 50-nation list operate on different timelines, with Russia extended to 2027 and Brunei carrying no stated expiry

China's unilateral 30-day visa exemption arrangement covering 48 countries is due to expire on 31 December 2026, raising questions about whether Beijing will announce a renewal before the year ends.

The arrangement permits eligible passport holders from participating countries to enter China for stays of up to 30 days without obtaining a visa in advance.

China’s 30-day visa-free scheme for 48 countries expires on 31 December 2026; Russia and Brunei follow separate timelines. A renewal remains uncertain. Image credit: Pool, Riska/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The 48 countries span four regions: Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania.

Europe accounts for the majority of exempted countries

European nations make up the largest share of the list, with 34 countries included. Among them are the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Norway, and Switzerland, alongside smaller states such as Monaco, Liechtenstein, Andorra, and North Macedonia. The full European contingent also covers Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

Six Asian countries are part of the arrangement: Bahrain, Japan, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and South Korea. The Americas are represented by Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Peru, and Uruguay, while Australia and New Zealand account for the two Oceania nations on the list.

Russia and Brunei on separate timelines

China's broader unilateral exemption programme covers 50 countries in total, but two of them fall outside the 31 December 2026 deadline. Russia's exemption has already been extended through 31 December 2027, and Brunei's arrangement carries no stated expiry date. That leaves the remaining 48 countries in a position where their visa-free status beyond the end of this year depends entirely on a fresh announcement from Beijing.

The arrangement has been significant for international travel and business, lowering the barrier to entry for citizens of some of the world's largest economies seeking short-term visits to China.

China lists prohibited imports, including food, weapons and drones

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that China had listed items that travellers are forbidden from bringing into the country.

The restrictions affect all individuals entering China and are grouped into two broad categories: items banned on security and public order grounds, and those regulated under the country's animal and plant quarantine framework.

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Source: YEN.com.gh