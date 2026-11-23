The UAE government issued a dress code directive banning two specific clothing types for public sector employees

The ban applies to both male and female government workers across the country

The directive outlines what is considered appropriate professional attire in UAE federal workplaces

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The United Arab Emirates has issued a formal dress code directive prohibiting government employees from wearing two categories of clothing whilst on duty.

The UAE government announced that public sector workers, both male and female, are barred from wearing tight-fitting clothes and revealing or transparent garments in the workplace.

UAE bans government employees from wearing two types of clothes at work. Photo credit: izusek/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The directive applies across federal government institutions and is intended to uphold a standard of professional and culturally appropriate appearance among civil servants.

UAE Dress Code Rules for Government Workers

According to the directive, male government employees are required to dress in a manner that reflects modesty and professionalism.

They are expected to avoid any attire that is form-fitting or see-through, in line with the country's values and workplace standards.

Female government employees are equally bound by the same restrictions. Women working in UAE federal institutions must refrain from wearing clothes that are either too tight or translucent, ensuring their appearance aligns with the professional decorum expected of public servants.

The regulation did not specify a single uniform but rather established boundaries within which employees are free to dress. The focus remains on two overarching prohibitions: tightness and transparency.

Why the UAE issued the directive

The UAE has long maintained dress code expectations in public spaces and government settings, rooted in both Islamic values and a broader commitment to professional conduct in official environments.

This latest directive formalises those expectations specifically for the federal workforce.

Authorities have not indicated any penalties for non-compliance at this stage, though the directive is understood to carry institutional weight given its official status.

The announcement forms part of a wider effort by the UAE government to standardise workplace conduct and reinforce a culture of respectful, professional behaviour among those representing the state.

UAE changes work permit rules for foreigners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the UAE announced a sweeping review of its work permit system, which targeted 13 specific categories of foreign workers.

The changes introduced new eligibility conditions that affected how expatriates obtained and renewed their work authorisation, while authorities outlined the categories subject to the updated requirements as part of a broader labour market reform effort.

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Source: YEN.com.gh