The Embassy of Ghana in Washington, DC, shared a public notice on Facebook on November 24, 2026, alerting the public to website technical difficulties

The embassy confirmed that applicants can still access visa and passport services through two alternative links during the outage

The Embassy of Ghana apologised for any inconvenience and asked the public for patience while the issue is being resolved

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The Embassy of Ghana in Washington, DC, USA has alerted the public to an ongoing technical problem affecting its official website, urging applicants not to let the disruption delay their applications.

Ghana embassy announces website technical difficulties, sharing alternative visa and passport links. Image credit: wundervisuals, dell640/iStock

Source: UGC

The embassy shared the notice via its official Facebook channel on November 24, 2026, confirming that the website was experiencing difficulties and that the team was working to resolve the situation.

Alternative links for visa and passport services

Rather than leaving applicants without options, the embassy published two separate links to ensure that services remain accessible throughout the downtime.

Those seeking to apply for a visa can do so through the Ghana Immigration Service's dedicated visa portal, while passport applicants have been directed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration's passport platform.

The embassy's notice read:

"The Embassy of Ghana in Washington, D.C., wishes to inform the public that its website is experiencing technical difficulties. During this period, applicants should use the following links to access the relevant services."

1. Visa applications: https://visa.immigration.gov.gh/washington

2. Passport applications: https://passport.mfa.gov.gh/

It added that the embassy "apologises for any inconvenience caused and appreciates the public's patience."

The Facebook post below contains the official statement from the Embassy of Ghana in Washington, D.C., USA, regarding technical difficulties with its website.

What Ghanaians in the US should know

The announcement is particularly relevant to Ghanaians living in the United States and foreign nationals seeking to visit or return to Ghana, many of whom rely on the embassy's website to initiate and track their applications.

With the two alternative portals now publicly shared, applicants are encouraged to proceed through those channels without waiting for the main website to be restored.

No timeline for when the website is expected to return to full functionality was provided in the notice.

UK releases cost of 10-year British passport

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government had released the official fees for obtaining a British passport.

Under the new fee structure, adults applying for a standard 10-year passport online will pay £88.50, while those who choose to submit a paper application will be charged £100.

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Source: YEN.com.gh