Saudi Arabia's customs authority has outlined specific categories of goods that all travellers must declare upon entering the Kingdom

The declaration requirement covers cash, gifts, tobacco products and restricted items above set thresholds at all entry points

Travellers who fail to declare qualifying items risk facing legal action and financial penalties under Saudi customs regulations

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The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has declared two women wanted, releasing wanted posters on social media.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) declares two women wanted, releasing posters on social media. Credit: MementoJpeg

Source: Getty Images

The two women are accused of causing financial loss to the state.

Per the wanted posters, the women are identified as Rita Ewura Abena Appiah and Mercy Korang.

In the notice, EOCO directed anyone with relevant information to report to its head office, situated next to the Old Parliament House on Barnes Road in Accra. Members of the public may also visit any of the agency's regional offices or proceed to the nearest police station.

Two telephone numbers were provided for those wishing to share information: 0530698233 and 0579709066.

EOCO's public notice did not include further details about the circumstances surrounding the alleged offence or the events that led to Saaka being declared wanted despite the issue seemingly appearing to be of keen state interest.

The agency has not publicly stated when the alleged financial loss occurred or the amount involved.

Causing financial loss to the state is a serious economic crime under Ghanaian law and falls squarely within EOCO's mandate to investigate and prosecute organised and financial crime in the country.

EOCO officers visit Wontumi’s Tema home

YEN.com.gh reported that EOCO officers reportedly searched the Tema residence of former NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, on Monday, November 9, 2026.

His spokesperson, Palgrave Boakye Danquah, said five officers in civilian clothing spent between 30 and 45 minutes at the property.

EOCO had not publicly commented on the visit, which came amid ongoing investigations into Wontumi over suspected financial crimes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh