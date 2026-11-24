The Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned CAF's Appeal Board decision, which had stripped Senegal of the AFCON 2025 title

CAS restored the CAF Disciplinary Board's original ruling from February 2026, weeks after Senegal's controversial final victory over Morocco

CAF released a statement acknowledging the verdict and committing to implement the ruling

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The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has broken its silence following a landmark ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that reinstated Senegal as champions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

CAF releases its first statement after CAS reinstates Senegal as AFCON 2025 champions. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

CAF reacts to CAS reinstating Senegal

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 24, CAF confirmed it would honour the tribunal's decision and take all required steps to put it into effect.

"Senegal has therefore been declared by CAS as the winner of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025. CAF respects the CAS Award and will take all the necessary measures to implement it," the governing body said in its official statement.

The ruling sets aside the CAF Appeal Board's verdict of March 17, which had handed Morocco a 3-0 victory and effectively stripped Senegal of their title following a dispute over events during the final.

CAS restores original AFCON result

CAS instead confirmed the CAF Disciplinary Board's earlier decision of February 11, which had allowed Senegal's victory to stand.

The dispute stemmed from the AFCON final played in Rabat on January 18, in which Senegal defeated hosts Morocco 1-0.

The match became mired in controversy after Senegal's players briefly left the pitch in protest at a late penalty awarded to Morocco.

Brahim Diaz failed to convert the spot-kick, and Pape Gueye subsequently scored in extra time to secure the win for the Teranga Lions.

Watch Diaz's penalty miss in the final, as shared on X:

CAF's Appeal Board had moved to overturn the result in March, which led Senegal to appeal directly to CAS.

The latest ruling puts an end to months of legal uncertainty and formally restores the title to Senegal.

The victory marks Senegal's second continental championship. Their first AFCON triumph came in 2021, when they defeated Egypt on penalties in Cameroon.

With the CAS decision now in place, Senegal retains the title it secured on the pitch, while Morocco's bid to end a 50-year wait for another AFCON crown has suffered a fresh blow.

Morocco reports Senegal FA boss over phone call

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Morocco had petitioned the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over an alleged phone call between Senegal FA president Abdoulaye Fall and one of its arbitrators.

French journalist Romain Molina claimed that Fall spoke with arbitrator Ulrich Haas for several minutes on Sunday, November 22.

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Source: YEN.com.gh