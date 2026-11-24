Ghana's Black Challenge made history at the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup, sparking debate over who deserves credit for the triumph

The Ghana Football Association played a supporting role, but amputee football falls under a separate para-sport governance structure

Multiple institutions share responsibility for the team, including the National Paralympic Committee

Ghana's historic 2026 Amputee Football World Cup victory has renewed scrutiny over how the sport is governed in the country and which institutions can legitimately claim credit for the Black Challenge's achievement.

While the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has received widespread recognition for its involvement, the organisation is not the body responsible for governing amputee football.

Unlike the Black Stars, whose football administration falls directly under the GFA, the Black Challenge operates within Ghana’s wider Paralympic sports structure.

The GFA is not directly responsible for Ghana's Amputee World Cup champions. Photo credit: World Amputee Football Federation/Facebook and Kurt Okraku/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Who governs amputee football in Ghana

The National Paralympic Committee of Ghana (NPC Ghana) serves as the country's recognised authority for paralympic sport.

It oversees athlete development for people with disabilities, coordinates international para-sport participation and was directly involved in unveiling the Black Challenge squad ahead of the World Cup.

The National Amputee Football Association handles sport-specific administration, managing the national team, engaging stakeholders and attending to the welfare of players and officials.

At government level, the Ministry of Sports and Recreation provides policy direction and pursues public funding for national sporting programmes.

The GFA's contribution was centred on football expertise, logistical support and sponsorship facilitation.

Through its partnership with Gold Fields Ghana, the association helped secure funding for the team's World Cup preparations. That involvement was meaningful, but it does not place the GFA in the role of governing authority over amputee football.

Black Challenge's path to the title

Ghana defeated Morocco 1–0 in the final on November 22, with captain Richard Opentil scoring the decisive goal in the 32nd minute.

Watch Ghana's winning goal in the final, as shared on X:

The team's run to the final included victories over the United States, Egypt and defending champions Türkiye, the last of which was decided on penalties. Forward Mubarik Mohammed ended the tournament as its top scorer with seven goals.

The title was Ghana's first world championship in amputee football and placed the country alongside Angola, which won the competition in 2018, as the only African nation to have claimed the trophy.

The Black Challenge arrived at the tournament with considerable continental pedigree, having won the African Amputee Cup of Nations in both 2021 and 2024 and secured gold at the 2023 African Para Games.

The 2026 triumph was the product of collective effort spanning para-sport governance, football administration and government support. Each institution played a distinct role in enabling the team to reach and win the final.

Why FIFA and CAF are yet to congratulate Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FIFA and CAF had not congratulated Ghana on the achievement as of Tuesday, November 24.

Their silence has raised questions among football fans, who are eager to know why the two governing bodies have yet to officially recognise the accomplishment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh