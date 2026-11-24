The Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned CAF's decision to strip Senegal of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title

CAS director general Matthieu Reeb argued that the referee acted within his authority when he restarted the controversial final

The tribunal set aside CAF's Appeal Board decision of March 17 and restored the original February 11 ruling

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The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has detailed the legal reasoning behind its decision to overturn the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) ruling and restore Senegal's status as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions.

CAS director general Matthieu Reeb explains why the tribunal reinstated Senegal as champions of the 2025 AFCON. Photo by Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Why the referee's decision was decisive

CAS director general Matthieu Reeb stated that the controversy centred on whether Senegal had forfeited the final by temporarily leaving the pitch in protest at a penalty awarded to Morocco in extra time.

His explanation made clear that the governing regulations were never triggered.

Matthieu argued that referee Jean-Jacques Ndala acted correctly when he blew his whistle to resume the match at the 109th minute, having assessed that both sides had returned to the field and signalled their readiness to continue.

"By whistling to resume the match at the 109th minute, the referee considered that the conditions for resuming the match had been met. Both teams were on the pitch again, and both expressed their willingness to resume," Matthieu said.

The critical distinction, according to Matthieu, was the sequence of events: CAF's forfeiture rules would only have come into effect had the referee blown the final whistle to end the match before Senegal's players returned. That did not happen.

"The CAF rules would have been applicable if the referee had blown the final whistle to end the match, which would have resulted in Senegal's forfeit loss, but this was not the case," he added.

Watch Matthieu's explainer on why Senegal was reinstated as AFCON winners, as shared on X:

CAS found no error of law in the referee's conduct and unanimously upheld Senegal's appeal.

The tribunal set aside CAF's Appeal Board ruling of March 17 and reinstated the Disciplinary Board's original decision of February 11.

Senegal confirmed as AFCON 2025 champions

The ruling formally confirms Senegal's 1-0 victory over Morocco in the final, played in Rabat on 18 January 2026.

Pape Gueye scored the decisive goal in extra time after Brahim Diaz missed a late penalty, sparking the walkout that led to the months-long dispute.

The verdict secures Senegal's second continental title. Their first came in 2021, when they defeated Egypt on penalties.

The unanimous nature of the CAS ruling closes the chapter on one of the most contentious episodes in recent AFCON history, confirming that the result achieved on the pitch will stand.

CAF breaks silence after CAS verdict

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that CAF had responded to the CAS ruling that reinstated Senegal as 2025 AFCON champions.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 24, CAF confirmed it would respect the decision and take the necessary steps to implement it.

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Source: YEN.com.gh