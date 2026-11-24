New Zealand announced that four special education teaching occupations will qualify for a faster route to permanent residence from March 2027

The change affects roles including Special Needs Teachers and Teacher of the Sight Impaired , among others on the country's Green List

African teachers in Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, and Ghana considering emigration stand to benefit from the updated immigration policy

New Zealand has announced that four special education teaching occupations will be moved onto the Straight to Residence Visa pathway, with the change taking effect from March 2027.

The updated policy removes the two-year qualifying work requirement that previously applied to these roles under the Work to Residence pathway.

New Zealand Green List changes give four special education teaching roles a faster route to permanent residence from March 2027. Image credit: Svitlana Pietukhova, Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

From March 2027, teachers in the four designated occupations will be able to apply for permanent residence directly upon taking up a qualifying position in the country, without serving a provisional waiting period first.

Four roles gaining direct residence access

The occupations moving to the accelerated pathway are Special Needs Teachers, Teacher of the Sight Impaired, and Special Education Teachers not elsewhere classified, among the four roles confirmed under the update.

New Zealand's government explained that special education teachers are registered professionals who deliver the same national curriculum as other teachers working in New Zealand schools. Aligning their residence pathway with that of comparable teaching occupations was cited as the principal rationale behind the policy shift.

The adjustment forms part of broader updates to New Zealand's Green List, a register of occupations the government has designated as being in high demand. Roles listed on it are linked to accelerated immigration pathways intended to attract skilled workers from overseas.

What the change means for African teachers

For teachers working in special education across Africa, particularly those in Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, and Ghana who have been weighing options to emigrate, the revised policy removes one of the most significant hurdles to settling permanently in New Zealand.

Previously, eligible teachers were required to complete two years of qualifying employment before they could apply for a residence visa, with no guaranteed outcome at the conclusion of that period.

Under the new arrangement, permanent residence becomes an option from the outset for those in qualifying roles, allowing prospective applicants to plan their futures with considerably greater certainty.

The change is part of a wider review of New Zealand's Green List occupations taking effect from March 2027.

New Zealand lists four immediate residence occupations

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand would speed up permanent residence for teachers in four special education roles from March 2027.

The government announced that the four occupations would shift from the Work to Residence Visa pathway to the Straight to Residence Visa pathway.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh