The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting parts of the country on November 24

The power distributor published a notice on November 22, confirming the planned outages expected to affect several communities

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on the faults to improve service delivery

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance work in the Western Region and Central Region that will cause temporary power interruptions in operational areas on November 24.

The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting parts of the country on November 24. Credit: Ghana Grid Company

Source: Facebook

The power distributor issued a notice on November 22 announcing the planned maintenance and the areas to be affected

In a Facebook notice, the power distributor said power will generally be out for up to seven hours in some affected areas.

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on a fault to improve service delivery.

Areas to be affected in the Eastern Region include Bisa, Gbanya, Asesewa and Kuti.

In the Central Region, areas to be affected include Millenium City, Mfantsiman Girls and Nyanyano township.

Earlier explanation for recurring dumsor

Earlier in 2026, Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor identified a makeshift technical arrangement at the Akosombo power plant as the root cause of the intermittent blackouts hitting homes and businesses across Ghana.

He explained that the temporary control system was installed at Akosombo after a fire and explosion at the GRIDCo substation there in April made a bypass arrangement the only way to avoid a complete six-month shutdown of the facility.

ECG announces power outages across four regions

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had announced scheduled and emergency power outages across four operational regions.

The exercise could leave some communities without electricity for up to eight hours, affecting parts of the Western, Eastern, Ashanti and Tema regions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh