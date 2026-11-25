Australia's Department of Defence publicly released the salary paid to new military recruits from their first day of basic training

The official pay document lists the annual figure under Schedule B13 of the Defence Force Remuneration Tribunal's pay manual

The published rate places Australian military trainees on earnings that rival many graduate-level positions in the country's civilian workforce

Australia's Department of Defence has officially disclosed how much new military recruits earn during their basic training period, giving prospective soldiers a clear picture of their starting compensation before they even complete enlistment.

Australia unveils basic salary for military recruits. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to the Defence Force Remuneration Tribunal's pay manual, a recruit going through standard basic training receives an annual salary of $62,333, which converts to approximately GH₵738,000.

The figure appears under Schedule B13 of the document and applies specifically to what the manual categorises as a "normal entry recruit during basic recruit training", the standard entry point into Australia's Permanent Forces.

What Australia's military salary covers

The pay applies to trainees classified under Part 1 of the manual, which is kept separate from the broader pay scales that kick in once a recruit completes training and assumes a formal military role.

Broken down monthly, the $62,333 annual figure amounts to roughly $5,194, or approximately GH₵62,000, before tax deductions.

That figure is notable because it places entry-level military trainees on a competitive footing with many graduates entering Australia's civilian job market, particularly at a time when rising living costs have made stable, government-backed employment increasingly attractive.

Australia's open approach to military pay

Australia's Defence Pay and Conditions Manual is publicly accessible, covering compensation across various ranks, roles, and training stages within both the Permanent Forces and Reserve Forces.

This transparency allows anyone considering a military career to study the pay structure and weigh it against civilian alternatives before making a commitment.

The manual draws a clear distinction between trainees at the basic recruit stage and personnel who have progressed through training, ensuring the published figures reflect each stage of a soldier's career development accurately.

Australia lists items visitors must declare upon arrival

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had cautioned all foreign visitors about the categories of items they are required to declare when entering the country.

The directive covers a broad range of goods that travellers must report to border officials upon arrival, regardless of whether the items are intended for personal use, as gifts or for commercial purposes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh