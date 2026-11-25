One CompuGhana customer won a brand-new 2026 BYD Seal 5 at the first Cashback Sales Festival draw in East Legon, where 17 shoppers received prizes

The festival brings together rewards for the whole home, from washing machines and chest freezers to kitchen appliances and entertainment systems

Shoppers who missed the first draw still have a chance to win a second BYD in December, with purchases of GH₵1,000 or more qualifying for entry

A white BYD Seal 5 sat outside CompuGhana’s East Legon showroom with a red bow across its bonnet. Beside it stood a stack of appliances tied with blue ribbons. Then came the phone call. With a microphone held close to the handset and customers gathered around, the celebrations began beside the car that one shopper had just won.

CompuGhana rewards 17 shoppers with a BYD Seal 5 and more at first festival draw

Source: UGC

It was the moment CompuGhana’s first Cashback Sales Festival draw had been building towards. On Friday, 20 November, the retailer rewarded 17 customers, including the winner of the brand-new 2026 BYD Seal 5. For shoppers planning their Christmas purchases, there is another date to look forward to. CompuGhana has a second car to give away in December.

CompuGhana’s festival puts household rewards on show

The car had the biggest bow, but shoppers outside the showroom could just as easily spot something from their own Christmas lists. A TCL chest freezer and washing machine stood alongside a Samsung microwave, a Sencor air fryer and a slow juicer. A 55-inch television and party speakers rounded out the display.

For a family expecting a full house in December, the appeal of a chest freezer is easy to appreciate. So is a speaker for the Christmas playlist or a microwave for warming up lunch after the visitors have gone. Those everyday uses give the festival a personal touch. Each prize has a place in someone’s home.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Rita Akua Safowaa Nyarko, CompuGhana’s marketing manager, describes the festival as the company’s way of thanking the customers who shop with it. That idea runs through the campaign, which pairs offers on electronics and home appliances with cash prizes and the two car draws.

How to enter CompuGhana’s December draw

If you are shopping at a CompuGhana showroom, a purchase of GH₵1,000 or more qualifies you to enter the raffle. After paying, scan the festival QR code at the showroom and complete your entry. If you prefer to do it from home, you can also access the entry through CompuGhana’s website.

For shoppers with a purchase already in mind, Friday, 27 November brings another reason to visit. CompuGhana’s Black Friday event includes discounts of up to 90% on selected products and a GH₵50,000 cash prize pool. Whether you are replacing the family fridge or picking out a Christmas gift, remember to complete your raffle entry after a qualifying purchase. The next BYD still has a winner to find.

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Source: YEN.com.gh