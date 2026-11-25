A Ghanaian man was captured in a video confronting Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa during a heated exchange at an airport in the United States

Security personnel at the airport tried to intervene as the man filmed the encounter and pressed the minister with questions about a matter of public interest

The man's demands came weeks after a heated political row erupted in Ghana over the government's evacuation of its citizens from South Africa earlier this year

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A Ghanaian man has confronted Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in a heated exchange at an airport in the United States.

A Ghanaian man confronts Okudzeto Ablakwa at a US airport over South Africa evacuation funds. Photo source: Gossip24/Instagram, Ablakwa/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Questions over the cost of evacuating Ghanaians from South Africa have followed the minister for weeks. On September 7, 2026, Ablakwa announced that the government spent GH¢49.72 million to evacuate 1,964 Ghanaians following xenophobic violence in South Africa.

The Minority in Parliament later alleged that GH¢16.42 million of the amount could not be verified from documents the ministry supplied.

Ablakwa has insisted that not a pesewa is missing, explaining that allowances were paid openly to evacuees at the Accra International Airport.

On Tuesday, October 27, 2026, the Minority went further and called for his resignation over alleged payment shortfalls.

Ghanaian man confronts Ablakwa at US airport

Amid the controversy, a video showing a Ghanaian man confronting Ablakwa at an airport in the US has surfaced online.

In the clip, the man asked the minister when he would account to Ghanaians for the 60 million spent on the evacuation from South Africa.

He repeatedly demanded that the money be returned, insisting that Ghanaians needed it back. Security personnel at the airport tried to intervene as the exchange grew heated. Undeterred, the man insisted that he had the right to ask questions because he was in America.

The Instagram video, in which a Ghanaian man confronts Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa at a US airport, is below.

Ghanaian man's 60 million demand to Ablakwa

Repeatedly, the man cited a 60 million figure, saying he had counted it himself. He claimed the minister had not told the truth about the expenditure.

At one point, he told security personnel to stop blocking his view, describing the US as a free land. Before the clip ended, he also called on Ghanaian officials travelling abroad to bring the country's money back.

It is unclear whether the minister responded to the man during the confrontation. The official figure Ablakwa announced for the evacuation was GH¢49.72 million, with GH¢16 million of that donated by Ibrahim Mahama's Engineers and Planners.

Ablakwa sues Gyewu-Appiah over evacuation claims

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh indicated that Ablakwa filed a defamation suit against NPP communicator Benjamin Gyewu-Appiah and Media General.

The suit stemmed from claims made on Onua FM that the minister misappropriated about GH¢16.4 million meant for the evacuation. GHone TV reported the lawsuit on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh