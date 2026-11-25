The US Defence Finance and Accounting Service published its 2026 military pay table, revealing a monthly earnings ceiling for the most senior officers

Officers at grades O - 7 through O - 10 , including four-star generals and admirals, are all subject to the same monthly pay cap regardless of years served

The cap is tied to the Executive Schedule Level II rate, the same benchmark used to set pay for senior civilian federal officials

The United States military has set a monthly basic pay ceiling of $18,999.90 for its most senior officers in 2026, according to data published by the Defence Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS).

The cap applies uniformly to officers in grades O-7 through O-10, including four-star generals and admirals, the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, individual service chiefs, and combatant commanders responsible for military operations worldwide.

The 2026 US military pay table sets a $18,999.90 monthly cap for O-7 to O-10 officers, tied to the Executive Schedule Level II rate. Image credit: MoMo Productions, Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

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Despite the considerable variation in seniority and scope of responsibility among these roles, all are subject to the same monthly ceiling.

What the pay cap means for senior officers

The upper limit is pegged to the Executive Schedule Level II rate, the same benchmark that governs compensation for high-ranking civilian officials within the federal government. Under normal circumstances, an O-10 officer, the highest grade on the standard pay scale, would qualify for progressively higher earnings based on accumulated years of service.

The Executive Schedule cap overrides that progression, placing a hard floor on monthly basic pay irrespective of how long an officer has served in uniform.

At the stated monthly figure, the annual basic pay for officers at the top of the scale amounts to approximately $227,998.80 for the 2026 calendar year.

What is not included in the figure

Basic pay forms only part of a senior officer's overall compensation package.

Housing and subsistence allowances are calculated separately and fall outside the scope of the monthly ceiling.

Healthcare coverage and retirement contributions are similarly excluded from the basic pay figure, meaning total remuneration for officers at the highest grades extends beyond what the published table reflects.

The DFAS revises and publishes pay tables on an annual basis, with any adjustments authorised through the defence budget process. The 2026 table reflects the rates in effect for the current calendar year.

US introduces new rules for foreign workers' extended stay

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had announced stricter measures aimed at foreign workers who wish to remain in the country beyond their initially permitted period.

The changes show a significant shift in how American authorities will handle applications from non-citizens seeking extended stays.

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Source: YEN.com.gh