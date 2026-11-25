Türkiye's government has outlined seven distinct financial pathways through which foreigners may become eligible to apply for Turkish citizenship

Each route requires a specific monetary commitment, with a minimum three-year holding period applying across all seven options

Final approval for any citizenship application rests solely with the President of the Republic of Türkiye, regardless of which route is used

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The Turkish government has published a formal breakdown of seven investment-based routes through which foreign nationals may qualify to apply for citizenship, with each pathway requiring a specific financial threshold and sign-off from a designated regulatory authority.

Türkiye's government has outlined seven distinct financial pathways through which foreigners may become eligible to apply for Turkish citizenship. Credit: Matt Hunt

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Meeting any single requirement opens the door to an application, but the final decision on whether to grant citizenship rests exclusively with the President of the Republic of Türkiye.

Two of the seven pathways centre on direct financial or property investment.

The remaining five routes cover a broader range of financial instruments. Foreigners who create at least 50 jobs within Türkiye through a new or expanded business can qualify through the employment route, subject to confirmation by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

Under the first, a foreigner must commit a minimum of $500,000 in fixed capital, with the Ministry of Industry and Technology responsible for verifying the investment. The second route involves purchasing real estate worth at least $400,000, the lowest threshold among all seven options. The property must be held for a minimum of three years without being sold, and the Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change must confirm the transaction before any application can proceed. A bank deposit of at least $500,000, held in a Turkish bank for no fewer than three years, qualifies under a fourth route, with the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency serving as the confirming body. Purchasing Turkish government bonds worth a minimum of $500,000 and retaining them for three years constitutes a fifth pathway, overseen by the Ministry of Treasury and Finance. Foreign nationals can also qualify by acquiring shares in a real estate investment fund or a venture capital investment fund worth at least $500,000, holding them for a minimum of three years. The Capital Markets Board of Türkiye confirms eligibility for this route. The seventh and final pathway involves contributing at least $500,000 to a private pension fund approved by the Insurance and Private Pension Regulation and Supervision Agency, with the funds locked in for a minimum of three years.

Common Requirements Across All Routes

Regardless of which pathway a foreign national pursues, two conditions apply universally: a minimum three-year commitment on the qualifying asset or deposit, and mandatory written confirmation from the relevant Turkish regulatory authority before the application can advance to the presidential level.

The property purchase route, at $400,000, carries the lowest financial entry point, while six of the seven pathways share a common $500,000 threshold.

Source: YEN.com.gh