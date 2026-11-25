Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George told Parliament that President Mahama would officially announce Ghana's 5G launch before the end of 2025

The government revised the 5G spectrum policy inherited from the previous administration, opening participation to more players

Ghana raised $240 million from the sale of 5G spectrum across three frequency bands, with proceeds going directly to the state

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Ghana is on course to join the growing list of countries with live 5G networks before the close of 2025, according to Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George.

President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, is set to launch a 5G network before year-end, the Communications Minister confirms. Image credit: JDM/Facebook

Source: UGC

Speaking in Parliament during the debate on the 2027 Budget, the minister confirmed that President John Dramani Mahama would personally announce the launch of the network within the year, with consumers expected to begin accessing the service from early 2027.

Ghana's $240 million 5G spectrum sale

The minister told Parliament that the government had overhauled the 5G spectrum policy left behind by the previous administration.

The revised framework opened the spectrum to broader participation, and the government subsequently raised $240 million from its sale.

The funds came from spectrum in the 700 megahertz, 2.3 gigahertz, and 3 gigahertz bands, with all proceeds accruing to the state.

Sam George said the goal of the new policy was to make 5G access more inclusive while ensuring that Ghanaian taxpayers benefit directly from the arrangement.

"We have sold the 5G spectrum, democratised it. We've raised $240 million for the Ghanaian taxpayer," he said.

Sam George challenges Akufo-Addo's 5G record

The minister used the occasion to draw a sharp contrast between the current administration's progress and that of its predecessor.

He pointed out that the Akufo-Addo government had launched a 5G policy in November 2024, yet no consumer-facing 5G signal had materialised in the country since then.

"November, this November, is exactly two years since the Akufo-Addo administration launched 5G. We are yet to see one 5G signal in this country," he said.

Sam George expressed confidence that the groundwork now in place would deliver a different outcome, pledging that President Mahama's formal announcement would come before the year ends.

"Before the end of this year, His Excellency President Mahama will announce the launch of 5G in Ghana. And by the start of next year, you will see the 5G signal," he told Parliament.

NDC MPs kick against new 5G deal

YEN.com.gh reported that the Majority MPs at the time questioned the legality of the 5G deal awarded to Next Gen Infraco.

In a statement, the caucus said that the lack of parliamentary approval renders the entire transaction unlawful, null and void.

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Source: YEN.com.gh