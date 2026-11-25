Japan officially recognises 24 distinct residence statuses that foreign nationals can apply for depending on their reason for visiting

The statuses cover a wide range of purposes, from employment and education to cultural activities and family reunification

One category stands apart as a catch-all option assigned on a case-by-case basis by Japanese immigration authorities

Japan has published a comprehensive breakdown of all 24 residence statuses available to foreign nationals who wish to live in the country, with each category tied to a specific purpose of stay.

Japan names 24 statuses foreigners can apply for. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Kyodo News/ MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Japanese government acknowledges that people arrive in the country for a wide variety of reasons, and the residence status framework is built to accommodate that diversity. Each status carries its own conditions governing what activities a holder may engage in and how long they are permitted to remain on Japanese soil.

Japan's 24 residence statuses for foreigners

The full list of recognised statuses includes: Diplomat, Professor, Artist, Religious Activities, Journalist, Highly Skilled Professional, Business Manager, Legal and Accounting Services, Medical Services, Researcher, Instructor, Engineer or Specialist in Humanities and International Services, Intra-Company Transferee, Nursing Care, Entertainer, Skilled Labour, Specified Skilled Worker, Technical Intern Training, Cultural Activities, Temporary Visitor, Student, Trainee, Dependent, and Designated Activities.

For those pursuing work in Japan, categories such as Highly Skilled Professional, Engineer or Specialist in Humanities and International Services, and Specified Skilled Worker are among the most relevant pathways. These statuses are aimed at individuals entering the Japanese labour market in specialised or technical roles.

What each of Japan's status covers

Foreign nationals coming to Japan to study would apply under the Student status, while those joining a spouse, parent, or other family member already residing in the country would typically qualify under the Dependent category.

The Designated Activities status is notably different from the rest. Rather than applying to a fixed group of people, it functions as a broader category for circumstances that fall outside the scope of the other 23 statuses. Japanese immigration authorities assign it on a case-by-case basis, making it one of the more flexible options in the system.

Cultural enthusiasts, religious workers, and entertainers also have dedicated categories, reflecting Japan's intention to cater to a broad range of visitors beyond the conventional employment or academic pathways.

The release of this list offers foreign nationals and those advising them a clearer picture of which status best fits their intended purpose before making the move to Japan.

Japan names 7 groups for easier residency

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Japan announced seven categories of foreign nationals who qualified for a simplified permanent residence process under new eligibility criteria.

The categories covered skilled professionals, investors and long-term residents, among others, signalling a major shift in Japan's immigration policy.

Ghanaians who eyed opportunities in Japan could have benefited from the updated residency pathway if they met the outlined requirements.

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Source: YEN.com.gh