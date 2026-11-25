The United States government unveiled sweeping new import tariffs targeting 14 jurisdictions, with China facing the steepest rate

The move followed a US Supreme Court ruling that struck down Trump's earlier Liberation Day tariffs as illegal

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the tariffs would level the playing field for American workers

The United States government has unveiled a broad new round of import tariffs targeting 14 of its major trading partners, with China bearing the heaviest burden at rates of up to 40%.

US announces new tariffs on EU and 12 other countries. Photo source: @donaldjtrump

Source: Getty Images

The affected jurisdictions include the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Japan, and India. Vietnam faces levies of up to 35%, while most other nations on the list will be subject to rates of either 20% or 25%.

What triggered the new US tariffs

The announcement follows a significant legal setback for the White House. The US Supreme Court ruled that Trump's earlier Liberation Day tariffs were unlawful, prompting the administration to launch a formal investigation into the trade practices of other countries in March. The newly announced tariffs are the direct outcome of that review.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer defended the measures, stating they would "level the playing field for American workers and chart a new, more sustainable course for the world economy." He argued that many trading partners had spent decades adopting industrial policies involving "targeting manufacturing, wage and labour suppression" and "other market distorting practices that tilt the trade balance in their favour while eroding America's manufacturing base."

It is worth noting that some of the announced rates will be reduced in practice, as Trump has separately negotiated tariff caps with certain countries, meaning the effective levies they face could differ from the headline figures. The duties are not expected to come into force until next year.

What economists say about the tariffs

Economists have voiced concern over the potential ripple effects of the measures. When businesses face higher import costs, they often pass those expenses on to consumers, which can drive up prices. There are also broader worries about the impact on global trade volumes.

Trump has consistently maintained that tariffs will breathe new life into American manufacturing and return jobs to the country. His administration remains focused on shrinking the US trade deficit, which tracks the gap between what America spends on imported goods and what it earns from its own exports.

The president has pressed ahead with his trade agenda even as the Republican Party recorded a poor showing in the midterm elections.

US explains processing time for citizens’ immediate relatives

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had explained that it was currently taking more than two years to process petitions filed by American citizens on behalf of their closest family members.

According to the USCIS website, processing time records for Form I-130, the Petition for Alien Relative, show that 80% of cases across all field offices are completed within 29.5 months.

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Source: YEN.com.gh