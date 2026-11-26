Illegal chainsaw operators felled a tree onto a major 330kV transmission line linking Aboadze to Anwomaso on Wednesday, November 25, 2026

GRIDCo engineers confirmed the cause after patrolling the damaged section of the transmission infrastructure

Parts of Kumasi and the Western Region are experiencing power supply interruptions while repairs are ongoing

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has blamed illegal chainsaw operators for damaging a critical 330kV transmission line, triggering power supply disruptions across parts of the Western and Ashanti Regions.

The Ghana Grid Company has blamed illegal chainsaw operators for damaging a critical 330kV transmission line. Credit: Ghana Grid Company Limited

Source: Facebook

In a press statement dated Wednesday, November 25, 2026, the company said the transmission line, which runs between Aboadze and Anwomaso, tripped during the late afternoon hours, cutting electricity to consumers in the two regions.

GRIDCo engineers patrolled the affected corridor and determined that chainsaw operators had felled a large tree, which then collapsed directly onto the transmission infrastructure. The incident caused physical damage significant enough to take the line out of service entirely.

As a direct consequence, system operators were compelled to reduce the volume of power being delivered to parts of Kumasi, given that the unavailability of the line restricted the amount of electricity that could be wheeled through the network.

The company confirmed that its technical teams had been deployed to carry out emergency repairs on the damaged section of the line, with the goal of restoring transmission capacity as swiftly as possible.

GRIDCo extended an apology to all consumers affected by the disruption and gave assurances that electricity supply would be reinstated once repair work was complete.

The incident raises concerns about the threat posed by illegal logging activities near critical national infrastructure, particularly high-voltage transmission lines that serve as the backbone of Ghana's power distribution network.

ECG announces blackout in parts of Tema

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) confirmed a power outage affecting several communities in the Tema Region, attributing the disruption to a fault in its electricity network.

In a public notice released on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, the ECG's Tema Region office identified the affected areas as Kakasunaka #2, Greenheight, Agbedekofie, and their surrounding neighbourhoods.

The company stated that its technical engineers have been deployed to investigate and repair the fault.

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Source: YEN.com.gh