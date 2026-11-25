A fuel tanker overturned and caught fire on a busy Cairo ring road on Wednesday evening, triggering a massive blaze

Egypt's health ministry confirmed at least 31 deaths and 21 injuries, deploying 39 ambulances to the scene

Investigators are examining reports that a fallen high-voltage cable may have caused the driver to lose control

At least 31 people lost their lives, and 21 others sustained injuries after a fuel tanker overturned and erupted in flames on a major ring road in Cairo on Wednesday evening.

Egypt Fuel Tanker Crash Sparks Massive Highway Fire, Killing at Least 31 People

Source: AFP

The incident occurred on a stretch of highway running through the Warraq neighbourhood, located north of the city's old centre. Egypt's health ministry confirmed the death toll and said hospitals across the area received patients suffering from severe burns and smoke inhalation in the aftermath of the blaze.

How the Cairo Tanker Fire Unfolded

No official account of the cause has been released, but state-owned newspaper Al-Ahram, citing sources close to the investigation, reported that the tanker was moving along the highway when a high-voltage cable fell across its path. The driver is said to have lost control of the vehicle, crossed the central reservation, and overturned, releasing fuel that subsequently ignited.

The tanker was understood to belong to a private contractor. Unverified footage circulating on social media showed massive flames and thick columns of black smoke filling the night sky, with several other vehicles in the vicinity also swept up in the fire. By the time emergency crews extinguished the blaze, large crowds had gathered along the highway as surrounding roads were sealed off.

Emergency Response and Investigation

The health ministry said 39 ambulances were dispatched to the scene. Photos released by the ministry showed Egypt's health minister personally present at one of Cairo's hospitals, where he was seen overseeing care for the survivors.

The regional public prosecutor opened a formal investigation into the incident. As part of the probe, authorities ordered DNA samples to be collected from the bodies of those who died, suggesting that some victims could not be identified through conventional means following the intensity of the fire.

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Source: YEN.com.gh