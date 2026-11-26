Italy's government published quotas for 497,550 foreign workers to be admitted between 2026 and 2028 under its Flows Decree

Ghana and Nigeria are among 38 countries whose citizens qualify for reserved non-seasonal work slots in Italy

Applications for the 2026 quota opened in January, with separate windows for agricultural, tourism, and non-seasonal workers

Italy has thrown open the doors for nearly half a million foreign workers, publishing detailed admission quotas under its 2026–2028 Flows Decree that place Ghana and Nigeria among the eligible nations.

Italy Opens 497,550 Work Visa Slots for Ghanaians and Other Foreigners

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The Italian Ministry of Labour and Social Policies confirmed a combined total of 497,550 third-country nationals will be admitted over the three years: 164,850 in 2026, 165,850 in 2027, and 166,850 in 2028.

The Prime Ministerial Decree, signed on 2 October 2025 and published in the Official Journal on 15 October 2025, outlines the criteria, quotas, and procedures governing the inflows.

Ghana, Nigeria among 38 eligible countries

A dedicated block of 25,000 slots per year is set aside exclusively for non-seasonal workers from nations that hold formal migration cooperation agreements with Italy. The list of 38 qualifying countries spans Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas, and includes Ghana, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Senegal, Mali, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Gambia, Niger, Sudan, the Philippines, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Albania, Kosovo, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Moldova, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ecuador, El Salvador, Peru, Guatemala, Jordan, Mauritius, the Republic of Korea, Japan, and Thailand.

An additional quota targets citizens of countries where a cooperation agreement comes into force during the same three-year window: 18,000 in 2026, rising to 26,000 in 2027 and 34,000 in 2028.

How to apply for Italy's work quota

The decree spreads quotas across different production sectors and contractual categories, with staggered application windows managed through the ALI Portal of the Ministry of the Interior.

For the 2026 cycle, agricultural seasonal workers could begin submitting applications from 9:00 am on 12 January. Tourism sector seasonal workers followed from 9:00 am on 9 February. Non-seasonal workers from cooperation-agreement countries had access from 9:00 am on 16 February, while all other non-seasonal subordinate workers could apply from 9:00 am on 18 February.

Before submitting a work permit request, employers must complete a pre-compilation phase as defined by Interministerial Circular No. 8047 of 16 October 2025, issued jointly by the Ministries of the Interior, Labour and Social Policies, Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, and Tourism, in consultation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Italy announces new citizenship rules for ancestry applicants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Italy had made changes to its citizenship-by-descent programme.

Under the new rules, adult applications for citizenship recognition submitted by people residing abroad will, from January 1, 2029.

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Source: YEN.com.gh