The Netherlands announced a significant policy change that removes a key employment barrier for citizens of one specific country

The new arrangement means eligible nationals can now work in the Netherlands without first obtaining a work permit

The policy shift marks a notable shift in how the Netherlands manages labour migration from that country

The Netherlands has removed the work permit requirement for eligible citizens of Indonesia, granting them the right to live and work in the Dutch labour market without prior authorisation.

The Dutch government confirmed the change, which takes effect and applies specifically to Indonesian nationals who meet the set criteria.

Netherlands drops work permit requirement for citizens of one country. Photo credit: RealPeopleGroup/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Under the new arrangement, qualifying Indonesians will no longer need to secure a work permit before taking up employment in the Netherlands, a process that previously added considerable administrative burden for both workers and employers.

Why the Netherlands made this change

The decision reflects the deep historical and cultural ties between the two countries, rooted in centuries of shared colonial history.

The Netherlands and Indonesia share a unique relationship, and Dutch authorities cited this connection as part of the rationale for easing restrictions.

Officials noted that the policy is designed to strengthen bilateral relations and facilitate smoother movement of people between the two nations.

The move is also expected to address labour shortages in several sectors of the Dutch economy, where employers have reported difficulty filling roles.

By opening the door to Indonesian workers without the hurdle of work permit applications, the Netherlands hopes to attract skilled labour more efficiently.

Who qualifies under the new policy

Not all Indonesian nationals automatically benefit from the change. The policy applies to those who meet specific eligibility conditions set by the Dutch authorities.

Interested individuals are advised to verify their eligibility through official Dutch immigration channels before making any plans to relocate or seek employment in the country.

The announcement has been welcomed as a meaningful step towards simplifying legal migration pathways, particularly at a time when European countries are actively reviewing their immigration frameworks to respond to economic needs.

Netherlands closes permanent residency for some foreigners

YEN.com.gh reported that the Netherlands had ended the permanent residency pathway for asylum seekers as part of new European immigration rules that took effect in June 2026

Asylum residence permits will now be issued for three-year renewable terms instead of leading to permanent status

The Netherlands Immigration and Naturalisation Service confirmed that decision timelines and family reunification rules have also shifted under the new framework

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Source: YEN.com.gh