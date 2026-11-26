Saudi Arabia's tax and customs authority published official guidelines outlining six categories of items that all travellers must declare upon entry

Failure to declare the listed items could expose travellers to serious legal consequences, including charges of money laundering or smuggling

The requirement covers foreign visitors, returning residents, and millions who travel annually for Umrah and Hajj

Saudi Arabia has officially listed six categories of items that travellers must declare when entering the country, warning that failure to comply could result in serious legal repercussions.

Saudi Arabia lists 6 categories travellers must declare at entry, warning that failure could lead to money-laundering or smuggling charges and legal action. Image credit: winhorse/iStock, Getty Images

Source: UGC

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) published the requirements on its official portal, noting that the declaration process is designed to shield travellers from potential accusations of money laundering, smuggling, or the evasion of taxes and duties.

Items travellers must declare in Saudi Arabia

According to ZATCA, the following items must be declared using the official customs declaration form upon entry into the Kingdom:

1. Cash amounting to 40,000 Saudi riyals (approximately N14,564,481) or above

2. Jewellery and precious stones valued at 40,000 SAR or more

3. Goods in commercial quantities

4. Restricted or prohibited items

5. Gifts or personal purchases worth 3,000 SAR (approximately N1,092,328) or more

6. Goods subject to excise tax

The thresholds are set in Saudi riyals, which means travellers carrying foreign currency equivalent to or exceeding 40,000 SAR are equally obligated to declare it at the point of entry.

Why the declaration rule matters

ZATCA has framed the declaration requirement as a protective measure rather than an administrative burden.

Formally declaring high-value items creates an official record of what a traveller is carrying, which can serve as important protection in the event of a customs dispute or legal inquiry.

The rule applies broadly, covering foreign nationals entering for work, tourism, or religious purposes, as well as residents returning to the Kingdom.

This includes the millions of Muslims who travel to Saudi Arabia each year for Umrah and Hajj pilgrimages.

Travellers uncertain about whether a particular item falls within any of the declared categories are advised to consult the ZATCA portal directly or approach a customs official upon arrival, rather than risk non-declaration and its potential consequences.

Saudi Arabia lists talent residency types

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Saudi Arabia had announced a Special Talent Residency programme targeting three distinct categories of foreign nationals.

The kingdom had outlined specific eligibility criteria covering professionals, investors, and individuals with exceptional abilities.

The move formed part of Saudi Arabia's broader effort to attract global talent under its Vision 2030 agenda.

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Source: YEN.com.gh