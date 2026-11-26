The Ghana High Commission in Canada announced the temporary closure of its honorary consulates in Vancouver and Calgary

The Vancouver consulate closed until further notice, while the Calgary office will shut from December 21, 2026, to January 21, 2027

Ghanaians in both cities have been directed to access consular services through the Toronto and Ottawa missions

The Ghana High Commission in Canada has announced the temporary closure of two of its honorary consulates, disrupting consular services for Ghanaians residing in Vancouver and Calgary.

The Ghana High Commission in Canada announced the temporary closure of its honorary consulates in Vancouver and Calgary. Credit: The Ghana High Commission in Canada

Source: Facebook

The High Commission issued a public notice confirming that the honorary consulate in Vancouver, British Columbia, has been shut down until further notice. The Calgary consulate will follow, closing from 21 December 2026 to 21 January 2027.

With both honorary consulates out of operation, Ghanaians who require consular assistance have been told to redirect their requests to the Consulate-General in Toronto or the Ghana High Commission in Ottawa.

The High Commission outlined the available online channels for accessing services, stating:

"All requests for Consular Services are to be redirected to either the Consulate-General in Toronto or the High Commission in Ottawa, via: Toronto.mfa.gov.gh or Ottawa.mfa.gov.gh, respectively."

The two portals are now the designated points of contact for anyone who would ordinarily have visited the Vancouver or Calgary offices.

Ghanaians Urged to Cooperate With New Arrangements

The High Commission appealed to Ghanaians across Canada and the broader public to take note of the temporary changes and work within the alternative framework to ensure that consular services continue to be delivered efficiently.

No reason was given in the notice for the closures, and no timeline has been provided for the full reopening of the Vancouver consulate, which remains shut indefinitely.

The Calgary closure, by contrast, is set for a defined one-month period spanning the end of 2026 and the start of 2027.

The development is likely to affect Ghanaians in British Columbia and Alberta who need services such as passport applications, document attestation, or emergency consular assistance during the closure periods.

Canada warns visa applicants against document falsification

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had warned visa applicants worldwide against submitting falsified or altered documents as part of their applications.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) issued the warning, emphasising that it uses advanced document verification tools and trained officers to detect fraudulent submissions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh