Singapore's IMDA published a detailed list of telecommunication equipment that travellers and dealers are forbidden from importing into the country

The prohibited items span 12 categories, covering devices from cordless telephones and baby monitors to radio-communication jamming systems

Licensed dealers caught importing or selling the banned equipment face a fine of up to $1 million or 10% of their annual turnover

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Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has released a formal list of 12 categories of telecommunication equipment that are prohibited from being imported into the country, placing both travellers and licensed dealers on notice.

The prohibition is enforced under Regulation 11 of the Telecommunications (Dealers) Regulations. Under Section 10(1)(f) of the Telecommunications Act 1999, any licensed dealer who manufactures, imports, sells, or possesses prohibited equipment for sale without prior IMDA approval faces a financial penalty of either $1 million or 10% of the annual turnover of the relevant part of their business, whichever is higher.

Singapore has released a formal list of 12 categories of telecommunication equipment that are prohibited. Image credit: Hinterhaus Productions, ackyenjoyphotography/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What devices are on Singapore's banned list?

The 12 prohibited categories cover a broad range of consumer and commercial products. These include cordless telephones, wireless surveillance video cameras, radio-communication jamming devices, radio-communication transmitters, wireless headphones and headsets, wireless speaker systems, wireless microphones, wireless and remote doorbells, baby monitors, wireless game controllers, radar sensor systems, and GSM gateway devices fitted with five or more SIM card slots.

Several specific models have been explicitly flagged. Among cordless telephones, devices from the Panasonic KX-TG series, Sony SPP series, Uniden EXS series, VTech VT series, and Sanyo are cited. Jamming devices such as the GSM Silencer CHS-200A and the Netline Technologies C-guard are also named, as are Ejointech GSM gateway products.

Why Singapore prohibits these devices

The IMDA has indicated that the banned equipment generally falls into three risk categories: devices that operate on GSM frequency bands between 880 and 960 MHz, equipment that does not comply with IMDA technical regulations, and products capable of causing radio frequency interference or posing a threat to public safety.

Singapore Customs has noted that controlled and prohibited goods are subject to strict regulatory oversight at the point of entry. Travellers carrying any of these items into Singapore, even without prior knowledge of the restrictions, may find themselves in breach of the law.

Those seeking to confirm whether a specific device is permitted are advised to contact IMDA directly before attempting to import any telecommunication equipment into the country.

Ireland lists nine food categories banned for incoming travellers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ireland had outlined the food products travellers are permitted to bring into the country in their personal luggage.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine announced that meat, milk and their derived products are prohibited when arriving from countries outside the European Union.

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Source: YEN.com.gh