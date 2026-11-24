Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa gave an update on Facebook about the Ghanaian lady whose sad video from Iraq got many people talking on social media

Details of where she currently lives and how she managed to return home emerged after the foreign minister hosted her alongside several members of her family

Ablakwa also outlined several steps the government had taken in her case, and he announced personal support to help her rebuild her life after the ordeal

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The woman seen in a distressing viral video from Iraq has been located in Ghana, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has disclosed.

Ablakwa hosts Stephanie Nkrumah, the Ghanaian woman in a viral Iraq video, and pledges support for her recovery. Photo source: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Source: Facebook

Ablakwa had earlier announced that the government was looking into the viral clip, which appeared to show a Ghanaian lady being mistreated by her boss in Iraq.

In a social media post, he said the probe came after a successful rescue operation by his ministry in Iran.

Ghana's diplomatic missions and partners in the Gulf region were tasked to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those involved.

The minister also assured Ghanaians that the government would act against anyone found to have harmed a Ghanaian citizen, wherever it happened.

Separately, another Ghanaian woman in Kurdistan, Iraq, recently pleaded with President Mahama to help her return home.

Ablakwa on Stephanie Nkrumah's return from Iraq

Ablakwa's update came in a Facebook post in which he named the lady as Stephanie Nkrumah. On Monday, November 23, 2026, the minister hosted her together with her family.

According to him, Stephanie managed to escape from her employer and returned to Ghana earlier with help from her family.

They all live in Kumawu in the Ashanti Region. During the meeting, the minister's team listened to her account and encouraged her to share details about the people involved and their network.

Such information, Ablakwa explained, would support Ghana's diplomatic efforts to seek justice. Photos from the meeting showed Stephanie covering her face as she sat beside family members at the ministry.

The Facebook post by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in which he shares an update on Stephanie Nkrumah's return from Iraq, is below.

Ablakwa on support for Stephanie Nkrumah

Beyond the meeting, Ablakwa disclosed that Ghana had formally protested to Iraqi authorities, demanding appropriate action.

He added that the government was strongly considering a moratorium on the recruitment of domestic workers to Iraq, since the case did not appear to be isolated.

Following doctors' advice, Stephanie is receiving free urgent medical care and clinical psychological support.

In addition, the minister personally donated GH₵50,000 to help her start a small business. Ablakwa also pledged a scholarship so she can continue the formal education she cut short a few years ago. He wrote:

"As I keep insisting, an attack on any Ghanaian out there, is an attack on all of us."

Ghana and Slovakia begin visa waiver talks

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ghana and Slovakia agreed to begin visa waiver negotiations after Ablakwa received four new non-resident ambassadors.

The minister met the envoys from Sweden, Slovakia, Finland and Thailand at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, November 9, 2026.

In a social media post the next day, he said both countries would immediately start talks on a visa waiver agreement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh