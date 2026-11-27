The UK Home Office published immigration data identifying visa categories that block foreign workers from settling permanently in the country

Thousands of foreign workers on certain visa types may be unaware that their route offers no path to indefinite leave to remain

One visa category has grown from 2,500 places to 47,000 in just a few years, yet still leads to a dead end for those seeking settlement

For many foreigners working in the United Kingdom, the dream of one day calling the country home may already be blocked by the type of visa they hold, and most do not even know it.

Foreign workers on certain visas face no path to permanent residency.

Source: Getty Images

The UK Home Office has published immigration statistics that draw a firm line between visa categories that can lead to permanent residency and those that cannot.

The data shows that workers on Temporary Worker visas have no typical route to indefinite leave to remain (ILR), no matter how long they stay in the country.

UK visa types that block permanent residency

According to the Home Office, seven visa types fall under the Temporary Worker category and do not generally provide a path to settlement. These are the Seasonal Worker, Youth Mobility Scheme, Creative Worker, UK Expansion Worker, Secondment Worker, Service Supplier, and Graduate Trainee visas.

The Seasonal Worker visa, which covers roles in horticulture and poultry production, was introduced in 2019 with an annual quota of just 2,500 places. By 2023, that number had climbed to 47,000, yet the visa still offers no route to permanent residency.

The Youth Mobility Scheme, designed as a cultural exchange programme for young people from eligible countries, saw grants rise by 53% in one year, returning to pre-pandemic levels.

The Creative Worker visa launched in October 2021, replacing an older route under the former Tier 5 system. The UK Expansion Worker, Secondment Worker, Service Supplier, and Graduate Trainee visas were all introduced in April 2022 as part of the Global Business Mobility routes.

Which visa routes lead to settlement

The picture looks different for those holding visas under the broader Worker category. The Skilled Worker and Skilled Worker – Health and Care visas typically do provide a route to settlement. The Home Office noted that people who arrive on Worker and Investor, business development, and talent routes are more likely to maintain valid leave after five years and go on to obtain ILR.

Overall, 335,447 work visas were granted to main applicants in the year ending September 2023, a 35% increase from the year before and two and a half times the volume recorded before the pandemic. The sharpest rise came from Health and Care Worker visas, which grew by 135% to reach 143,990 grants.

For anyone hoping to build a permanent life in the UK, understanding which visa category they hold could be the most important immigration question they ever ask.

UK identifies foreigners eligible for instant permanent residency

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had shed light on a little-known concession that could change the lives of foreign migrants escaping abusive relationships in the country.

The Home Office document, updated in October 2026, outlines the Migrant Victims of Domestic Abuse Concession (MVDAC).

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Source: YEN.com.gh