Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey made his return to club football weeks after burying his father in Ghana

His side, Al Shabab, faced a significant setback during the match that tested their resolve against Abha

Partey's comeback came shortly after he represented Ghana in a key Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

Thomas Partey made a winning return to club football on Thursday, November 26, as Al Shabab defeated Abha 1-0 in a Saudi Pro League Matchday 13 fixture at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium.

Thomas Partey spurred Al Shabab to a hard-fought 1-0 win in his first club action since his father's burial. Photos by Abdullah Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

Partey inspires Al Shabab to narrow win

The 33-year-old started the match — his first since travelling to Ghana to attend his father's funeral — as Al Shabab claimed all three points against their Saudi opponents.

Englishman Josh Brownhill settled the contest with a goal in the 39th minute, converting an assist from Portuguese forward Daniel Podence to give Al Shabab the lead.

Watch Brownhill's match winner for Al Shabab, as shared on X:

The match grew more difficult for the visitors in the 62nd minute when Mamadou Thierno Barry received a straight red card, reducing Al Shabab to 10 men for the remainder of the game.

Partey was withdrawn four minutes after the dismissal, with Hammam Al-Hammami coming on as a replacement as the team looked to protect their slender advantage.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Al Shabab held firm and secured the victory.

Partey joined Al Shabab in August 2026 following his departure from Spanish club Villarreal, where he made 32 appearances across all competitions during the 2025/26 season, per Transfermarkt.

The win will serve as a timely boost for both Partey and his side as they push on in the Saudi Pro League.

Partey's first start after personal loss

The former Arsenal and Villarreal midfielder had been away from club action following the death of his father, Jacob Teye Partey, who passed away on September 30.

The burial took place in Odumase Krobo on November 14, with Black Stars teammates Jordan Ayew and Mohammed Kudus among those who attended to show support for their vice-captain during the difficult period.

Before the funeral, Partey had featured for the national team in Ghana's 2-0 win over Somalia in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers before returning home to lay his father to rest.

Partey’s mother shares heartwarming moment with daughter-in-law

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a heartwarming video of Thomas Partey’s mother and wife, Janine Mackson, at his father’s burial had gone viral.

The footage showed Partey’s mother showering her daughter-in-law with cash in a traditional gesture of love and appreciation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh