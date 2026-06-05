A fatal road accident along the Sagana–Karatina Road in Kenya has left three people dead and three others seriously injured

The crash occurred on the evening of June 4 when a Toyota Wish driven by an Italian national reportedly lost control and struck six pedestrians by the roadside

The incident sparked anger at the scene, with residents attempting to attack the driver and set the vehicle on fire

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A tragic road accident at Kibirigwi Trading Centre in central Kenya has left three people dead and three others seriously injured, sparking tension and anger among residents along the busy Sagana–Karatina Road.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening, June 4, when a Toyota Wish reportedly lost control and veered off the highway, striking six pedestrians who were standing by the roadside.

Residents gather at the scene of a deadly accident involving a Toyota Wish after it veers off the road and hits pedestrians. Photo credit: Anadolu/Carl De Souza/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The vehicle was being driven by an Italian national, identified by police as Scavo Nicola Antonio, who was travelling from Karatina towards Sagana when the crash happened.

According to police commander Julius Gaya, the impact left all six victims with severe injuries. Emergency responders rushed them to Kibirigwi Health Centre before they were referred to other facilities for specialised care.

A three-year-old girl died while receiving treatment, while two other victims later succumbed to their injuries at different hospitals.

A 24-year-old man passed away at Karatina General Hospital, while a 63-year-old woman was pronounced dead on arrival at Jamii Hospital after referral.

The three survivors, all girls aged between nine and 11 years and pupils at Kibirigwi Primary School, remain admitted at Karatina General Hospital in serious condition.

As news of the fatalities spread, emotions flared at the accident scene. Residents gathered in large numbers and attempted to confront the driver, blaming him for the loss of life. The situation escalated as some people tried to set the vehicle ablaze.

Police officers quickly intervened and removed the driver from the scene to prevent further violence. The vehicle was left behind as officers focused on restoring order and securing the area.

Authorities later noted that while tensions were high, the crowd was persuaded to allow investigators to preserve the vehicle as evidence.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing as the community continues to grapple with the aftermath of the tragedy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh