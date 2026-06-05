Prophet Eric Boahen Uche's Old June Flood Prophecy Resurfaces After Recent Disaster
- Prophet Eric Boahen Uche's old message about flooding in June has resurfaced after the recent disaster in Ghana
- The renowned clergyman warned of an impending flood, pleading with NADMO to begin prior preparation
- Following the disaster on June 3, 2026, many believe Boahen Uche’s prophecy has been fulfilled, sparking reactions
Another prophecy by Eric Boahen Uche has appeared fulfilled, causing a stir online.
On June 3, 2026, the country experienced a heavy downpour, causing massive flooding in various areas in the country, including Kaneshie.
According to reports, the rainwater, which had flooded the streets, spread to people's homes, destroying expensive properties.
Amid the downpour, a disaster occurred at Accra Central, specifically in Tudu. Fire gutted a storey building, burning to ashes the belongings that were trapped.
According to an eyewitness's account, the blaze was first spotted in the Water Works area before spreading toward the Tudu Police Station.
Popular Ghanaian journalist in dire situation as heavy downpour floods her home and destroys household items
She said several shops were consumed by the fire, with many of the affected stores dealing in imported cloth from Togo within the Accra Central business hub.
Visibly distressed, she described watching helplessly as the flames engulfed structures in and around the police station area
Following the disaster, an old warning video of Eric Boahen Uche has resurfaced on the internet.
The YouTube video showing the aftermath of the disaster is below:
Prophet Eric Boahen Uche's flood video resurfaces
In the video, the founder and leader of Reign House Chapel International disclosed that, from a vision he claimed to have received from God, there was going to be a serious flood in key locations in Ghana.
Prophet Eric Boahen Uche further sent a message to the National Disaster Management Organisation, pleading with them to make preparations to save the situation should it occur.
"Start putting things in place. There are going to be serious floods in many parts of the country from June, causing the loss of lives and properties,” he said.
“So, I am pleading with the leaders of NADMO to begin preparations as soon as possible, otherwise many people could lose their lives and properties from the month of June.”
He also stated that many people seek to question prophecies when they're delivered instead of taking precautionary measures.
“When we make such prophecies, some individuals may question this, saying everyone knows June usually comes with rainfall. We've heard them.”
Many people are now reflecting on the prophecy, sparking reactions on social media.
The Instagram video of Prophet Eric Boahen Uche sharing the message is below:
Reactions to Eric Boahen's resurfaced flood prophecy
YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Prophet Eric Boahen Uche's old spiritual warning resurfaced.
Kwami wrote:
"Now I believe this man because I wrote down all his prophecies, and this was one of them on the 31st. I’m still waiting for the prophecy about the President of Burkina Faso to be confirmed. So far, about 80% of the things he said would happen this year have come to pass."
Boy wrote:
"So you can see all this ?? But can’t pray to save it ?? What a joke! If you believe to be poweful, stop the flood, errr as Moses did with just a stick!"
Folla Willi wrote:
"Logic, not prophecy."
Fire Oja's old collapsed building prophecy surfaces
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fire Oja's prophecy popped up again on the internet after a building collapsed at Adenta New Site.
The reported story building caved in on June 3, 2026, during a heavy downpour, trapping several people.
The Ghanaian clergyman's resurfaced video stirred a reaction on social media, as comments poured in.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist, and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh