A young woman has shared her experience after attending a church service in Germany for the first time, sparking discussion online

The woman, identified on TikTok as Ezinne, detailed several differences she noticed between churches in Germany and those in Nigeria

The video continues to circulate online, drawing attention from users interested in diaspora experiences and cultural adaptation

A Nigerian woman living in Germany has sparked conversations on social media after sharing her experience of attending a church service in the European country for the first time.

The woman, identified on TikTok as Ezinne, posted a video detailing several differences she observed between church services in Germany and those she was accustomed to in Nigeria.

Ezinne shares her experience after attending a church service in Germany for the first time. Photo credit: Picture Alliance/ Brasil2/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to her, one of the first things that stood out was the size of the congregation. She noted that the Anglican church she attended was not as crowded as many churches she had visited back home.

Ezinne also observed that a large proportion of the worshippers were older adults, a contrast she found notable compared to the diverse age groups often seen in Nigerian congregations.

Another difference she highlighted was the duration of the service. She explained that the church service was relatively short, unlike the extended worship sessions commonly associated with many churches in Nigeria.

The TikTok user further noted that the style of worship differed from what she was familiar with. Instead of energetic praise and worship sessions, the congregation focused largely on hymns in what she described as a calm and orderly atmosphere.

Language also presented a challenge during the service. Ezinne said the proceedings were conducted in German, making it difficult for her to follow everything that was being said.

Her observations have since generated reactions online, with many social media users sharing their own experiences of attending church services in different countries.

Others pointed to cultural differences as a key factor influencing how religious services are conducted around the world.

Watch the interesting TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh