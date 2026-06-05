Real Madrid have reportedly made enquiries about Ghana midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi following his impressive season in Denmark

The 20-year-old won both the Danish Superliga Young Player of the Year award and FC Nordsjælland's Player of the Season honour

FC Nordsjælland are reportedly valuing the Ghana international at around €30 million amid growing interest from Europe

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Spanish giants Real Madrid CF have reportedly made enquiries about Ghana midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, as interest continues to grow in the highly-rated Black Stars talent.

Yirenkyi, who has been named in Ghana’s final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, enjoyed an outstanding campaign with Danish side FC Nordsjælland.

Caled Yirenkyi: Real Madrid monitoring Ghanaian midfield prodigy

Source: Getty Images

The midfielder made 29 appearances during the recently concluded season and contributed important goals and assists, playing a significant role in his club's performances throughout the campaign.

His impressive displays earned him major individual honours, including the Danish Superliga Young Player of the Year award and FC Nordsjælland's Player of the Season prize.

Breakthrough Season Attracts European Attention

The 20-year-old's remarkable rise has reportedly caught the attention of several leading European clubs, with Real Madrid among those closely monitoring his development.

According to reports, the record UEFA Champions League winners have already contacted former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien, who currently works within FC Nordsjælland's coaching structure, to enquire about the availability of the talented youngster.

Yirenkyi's performances in Denmark have significantly boosted his reputation, making him one of Ghana's most exciting young prospects heading into the World Cup.

Mourinho Reportedly Keen On Ghanaian Star

Reports suggest incoming Real Madrid manager José Mourinho is a huge admirer of Yirenkyi's abilities and could push for a move once he officially takes charge at the Santiago Bernabéu.

FC Nordsjælland are fully aware of the increasing interest in their midfielder and are reportedly demanding around €30 million for his signature, reflecting both his rapid development and long-term potential.

With Yirenkyi included in Ghana's squad for the tournament in North America, he is expected to play an important role for the Black Stars as they look to make a strong impression on football's biggest stage.

Meanwhile, the Danish club are reportedly preparing for the possibility of losing one of their brightest talents and have already begun exploring potential replacements ahead of next season.

Source: YEN.com.gh