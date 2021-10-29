Ashesi University has made many proud as it comes out to defend all other graduates in the country after a company requested for only theirs

The unidentified firm sent out a job advertisement with a higher preference for graduates from Ashesi

The prestigious university stated emphatically that they believe in giving fair chance for all to prove themselves regardless of their alma mater

Ashesi University has been trending on Twitter for a recent act that has won them massive respect from Ghanaians.

A job advertisement surfaced on social media which had one of their requirements being that the person must have a university degree from preferably Ashesi University.

Normally any institution would be elated that their students are the preferred chose but that was not the case for Ashesi.

Ashesi University graduates Photo credit: ashesi.edu.gh

The world class institution yet again proved themselves worthy as they refused to accept a requirement of that nature.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the school shared that in as much as they pride themselves in the capabilities of their graduates, what they will not condone is a recruitment process that is biased towards a certain group of people.

"We believe in Ashesi's graduates and their capabilities. But as an employer, and in our admissions process, our experience teaches us that strong recruits usually come through a process that gives all applicants a fair chance to prove themselves regardless of their alma mater"

The bold and selfless act of the school got the admiration of many on social media.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@Kenkafui20 commented:

See correct University!!!! Ah God!

@maameserwaahhh wrote:

Pearson Hardman is shaking, lol.

From @GHCodeMonkey:

I want the job but I have a degree from MIT unfortunately. Now, you see the problem?

@Truth_nyamedoba replied:

Honestly I think they don’t have any unemployed graduate. From hearsay… you are being assured a job. Please correct me if I’m wrong. I learnt they find it quite easy with employment.

@Blade_Esq said:

I don't think I've been prouder of an institution I have no relationship with.

From @fayeseree:

This is what an ethical upright institution is made up of. I doff my hat for you

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ashesi University has reported that 97% of its 2019 graduating class received job offers and graduate school placement within six months after national service.

The report shared that 90% of the class accepted the offers and began their careers within six months, and the remaining 10% sought other opportunities.

According to the publication, the banking and finance industry recruited 23.2%, with the information technology industry taking up 21.2%.

